INDIANAPOLIS — For the third straight day, Indiana has set a new record high for cases.
It's the fifth time the state has set an all-time high for one-day case reports in the last two weeks as cases surge to heights never seen before.
As of Saturday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana logged 2,482 new cases of COVID-19. That topped the previous record high of 2,283 set on Friday.
In early September, the record-high at that time was over 1,200 cases, a number which has doubled in the month since.
Testing was high at more than 34,000 tests processed, but the positivity rate was still 7.25%, far above the 5% benchmark the state has been aiming for.
Positivity had been as low as about 4% in late September before the state started seeing the new surge in activity, corresponding closely to the time Indiana entered Stage 5 of its reopening plan.
The state also recorded 31 deaths on Saturday as death numbers have continued to climb. The average daily deaths so far in October has now risen to about 16.5 cases, which has risen above the June monthly average of 16 deaths per day.
Deaths had been in decline. Deaths fell to just under 10 per day in July, then rose slightly above 10 in August and rose slightly to just shy of 11 per day in September. The number of deaths has taken off since, however.
Hospitalizations remain high around the state, with 1,358 total patients admitted for COVID-19 treatment.
Locally, cases rose by double-digit numbers in all four counties in the northeast corner.
DeKalb County added 18 cases, Noble County was up 15 cases and both LaGrange and Steuben counties increased by 10 cases.
No new deaths were reported in the area, with Noble County remaining at 33 deaths overall, LaGrange County at 14, DeKalb County at 11 and Steuben County at eight.
Cases have risen sharply in the last week around the four-county area.
Noble County added 93 cases in the week, Steuben County saw an increase of 86 cases, DeKalb County increased 77 cases and LaGrange County was up 54 cases on the week.
That weekly total for LaGrange was more cases in seven days than the county saw in the entire month of September, while case counts in the other three counties were all more than 50% of their September monthly total.
LaGrange and Steuben counties received an orange rating from the state this week representing moderate to high spread of COVID-19, while DeKalb County nearly hit that level, but stayed in the yellow with Noble County for moderate spread.
