INDIANAPOLIS — The number of cases in COVID-19 in Indiana is just beginning to rise and the surge to the peak is still probably about a month ahead.
Meanwhile, Indiana is taking efforts now to double its capacity for the expected rise in cases, which may not hit until later in April or even as far out as mid-May.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will be requesting a federal disaster declaration for Indiana from President Donald Trump, which would open the door to federal funding for the state to fight COVID-19.
During his 2:30 p.m. press conference Monday, Holcomb first thanked everyone in the state who is working to abide by the ongoing stay-at-home order before discussing new executive order actions he was putting into place to fight back against coronavirus.
Indiana has more than 1,700 cases of COVID-19, according to the state health department’s 10 a.m. update and is likely to top 2,000 cases today.
Thirty-five deaths have been reported, with almost all of those being Hoosiers age 50 and older.
As part of the actions Holcomb said he is taking, the governor is sending a letter to President Donald Trump to seek disaster status.
“I am sending a letter to the president of the United States to request a major disaster declaration for Indiana to initiate the release of federal funds that will help us see our way through the COVID-19 impact,” Holcomb said.
The governor is also removing additional regulatory barriers to help health care providers respond to the virus, and updating Indiana’s bar and restaurant order to maintain take-out only rules in line with the current stay-at-home order.
Dr. Jennifer Sullivan, secretary of Indiana’s Family and Social Service Administration, noted that the state may not see the “peak surge” of COVID-19 until mid-April to mid-May.
Sullivan, who discussed health care providers’ surge planning, indicated that Indiana normally has 1,432 “critical care beds” but that hospitals have already taken a first step to increase capacity to 1,940 beds, a 35% increase.
Indiana providers also have 1,177 ventilators — a key piece of equipment for treating serious COVID-19 patients who need assistance breathing — and that the overarching goal is for Indiana to double both its bed and ventilator capacity in preparation for the surge in cases.
Dr. Chris Weaver of IU Health discussed efforts his health network, which primarily serves central Indiana, is taking to expand capacity and treat COVID-19 patients.
Central Indiana has been the hardest hit area of the state so far, with Indianapolis by far leading the number of confirmed cases. The populous surrounding counties have also experienced a sharp increase in cases over the past two weeks.
“We are working hard to focus and cohort patients with COVID-19 to help us with personal, PPE — person protective equipment — and other things to allow us to have the best care possible to Hoosiers,” Weaver said.
In discussing efforts to increase capacity, Weaver said the suspension of elective surgeries at hospitals can allow providers to utilize some anesthesia machines as ventilators to help COVID-19 patients, as one examples of measures being implemented.
The state will also authorize reopening of closed hospital facilities to serve as additional space to help treat COVID-19 patients, Sullivan said.
Indiana State Health Department Chief Medical Officer Dr. Linsday Weaver discussed supply boosts the state has received, including three disbursements from the national stockpile. Supplies have been sent out to more than 200 health providers in Indiana.
Lindsay Weaver spoke first about efforts to increase beds and ventilator capacity, but then touched one efforts to draft more medical personnel to deal with the coming surge, calling out to retired physicians, doctors who are sidelined as elective procedures have been halted and physicians-in-training.
Lindsay Weaver reported that as of Monday, more than 5,300 clinicians have responded to that callout.
Holcomb applauded the surge planning efforts of health care providers and state officials and said he was appreciative of the surge in effort he’s seen from Hoosiers all over the state.
“There will be a beginning and a middle and an end to this pandemic. Right now as our numbers are growing it is only appropriate to underscore as we see the surge coming we see a true surge of Hoosier kindness and love and generosity,” Holcomb said.
Following the presentation, Holcomb took the podium to answer question from statewide media joining live via the state’s Zoom conference. Some questions posted:
• Will Indiana begin setting up field hospitals? — Sullivan said temporary hospitals are definitely part of the long-term planning, with the goal of being able to set up temporary facilities within 72 hours of need.
• About the expected timing of the surge and the overall need for clinicians — Box said the timing of the surge depends on the model, but she said the greatest expectations are mid-to-late April but possibly as late as mid-May.
As for clinicians, the numbers will depend on the need of individual regions. Some physicians will be able to provide support roles or participate in telemedicine to help needed areas.
• Will Indiana’s stay-at-home order be extended to match federal guidelines of April 30? — Holcomb said it may, but said the progress in Indiana will dictate whether the order is changed or extended.
• How many ventilators are in use and what will the 36 counties without a hospital do? — About 40% of intensive care beds are open in Indiana, Box said. That’s not a direct translation to ventilators, a statistic which she didn’t have available.
Indiana Homeland Security said the state will rely on emergency medical services to transport patients as needed to health care facilities from areas that are not served by hospitals or are in areas that cannot meet current needs.
• Is testing sufficient to identify new cases? — Box stated that partnerships with pharmaceutical provider Eli Lilly and other companies has been helping to increase the number of testing kits available in hopes of doubling capacity available to providers.
• How can the state better enforce workplace safety or closures of non-essential business? — Holcomb stated enforcement will be left primarily to local law enforcement and that the state is investigating all complaints from workers and that the rate of reports has slowed significantly since last week.
“We are working with your local officials to make sure, again, everyone is playing by the rules,” Holcomb said.
• With retired physicians and med students being drafted into practice, what is the state doing to ensure patient safety and quality of care that would normally be covered under licensing requirements? — Medical students, those who have not completed a residency, would be practicing with guidance from other physicians.
• Does Indiana have access to rapid COVID-19 tests that can provide results in minutes? — There are no rapid testing abilities here other than the 24-hour turnaround test, according to Box.
• Will Indiana revisit what’s an “essential business?” — Holcomb said his executive order both expands and clarifies definitions to help certain businesses better make that determination.
• Does Indiana have numbers on recovered COVID-19 patients and are any other areas surging besides Indianapolis? — “We’re looking at all 92 counties,” Holcomb said.
As for recovered patients, Box said the state is still gathering data and is hopeful to roll out more information soon.
• Is the governor satisfied with how people are responding to social distancing? — “We’re not batting a thousand,” Holcomb said, but said overall he believes Hoosiers are taking the order seriously.
“People are taking it more seriously, but we’ll continue working with our local partners,” Holcomb said.
“This is not a game. This is serious. You may feel like you are Superman but I guarantee you are not. You may not experience any of the sickness, you may never become infect yourself ... but just think of the people you may adversely impact.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.