AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported one new death of a COVID-19 patient and 48 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The death is the 26th for DeKalb County. The person who died is more than 70 years old. The department said no further information about the death will be released.
The new patients bring the total of positive cases in DeKalb County to 1,647 overall. Friday’s 48 cases mark the second most in a single day, although well short of the record 72 reported Tuesday.
Friday’s new patients include one between birth to age 10; five between ages 11-20; 13 from 21-30 years of age; four between 31-40; six who are 41-50 years old; 13 who are 51-60; five who are 61-70; one who is 71-80; and none above the age of 80.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 134 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of two since Thursday, including 33 who have been treated by intensive care units, a number unchanged since Wednesday.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
