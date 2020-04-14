FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Ballet has announced the remainder of its 2019-20 season is now canceled, including all performances and events through May 24.
The following events are now canceled or postponed:
• April 25 — Peter Rabbit, Youth Company Performance
• May 8 — Beer, BarreBQ and Bourbon, annual fundraiser postponed until August
• May 15 and 16 — Progressions, Company Performance
• May 21 — Auer Academy, End of the Year Showcase
• May 22 — Fort Wayne Ballet, TOO, Company Performance
Ticket options include donating the value of tickets to the ballet or requesting a refund by contacting ArtsTix Community Box Office at 422-4226 or emailing ralbaugh@artsunited.org by May 1.
It is asked that all ticket holders make their requests by the end of the day on Friday, May 1. All tickets remaining after that date will be considered donations to the Ballet. Patrons are asked to email cbrinker@fortwayneballet.org with any additional questions.
