INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers who have lost their job or had significantly decreased hours since the start of Indiana's COVID-19 response may still be eligible for up to $350 to assist with utility bills.
The state received $17 million in additional funding through the national CARES Act to supports it Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a state program that offers financial assistance for utility bills such as electric or heat.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who oversees the Indiana Housing and Communnity Development Authority, provided information about the ongoing program that can offer one-time assistance to Hoosiers still in need.
“If you're a Hoosier and you've lost your job or have seen decreased hours due to COVID-19, you may be eligible to receive a one-time benefit of $350 to assist in your utility bill,” Crouch said.
On average, that covers about two months of an average household's utility costs.
Crouch noted that the $350 stipend is available both to people who may have already received energy assistance as well as first-time applicants.
To find out if your household qualifies for the assistance program, either call 2-1-1 or visit eap.ihcda.in.gov to check eligibility requirements.
Applications will still be accepted through July 31.
Crouch also provided updates about other state programs, including a new offering from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs that would allow rural communities to apply for up to $250,000 in funds that can then be doled out to support rural Hoosier businesses.
“These funds can be used to provide either grants or loans to businesses so they can continue their operations and keep businesses working,” Crouch said.
Businesses can receive payouts between $10,000 to $25,000 through the program.
That funding can be distributed to businesses with 100 or fewer employees and, if implemented in local communities, would be another revenue stream available on top of other programs announced recently including the Small Business Restart Program, which can provide grants up to $10,000 to small businesses of 50 or fewer who have suffered revenue loss of 40% of more due to COVID-19.
