INDIANAPOLIS — The four-county area logged four new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and Monday, as deaths ticked up in recent days after running lower in late January and early February.
Case counts, hospitalizations and positivity rates remain low, however,
Noble County reported its 71st, 72nd and 73rd deaths all-time but all three deaths actually occurred in January and had not yet been reflected on the state dashboard. One death occurred on Jan. 18 and two others were on Jan. 29, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Based on demographic data, all three patients who died were 80 years old or older.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with seven people in their 60s, 16 people in their 70s and 47 at 80 or older.
In DeKalb County, its 74th death also occurred in January, back on Jan. 31. That person was a patient in their 60s, according to demographic information.
To date, DeKalb County has had one death among people in their 50s, seven deaths among people in their 60s, 23 deaths of patients in their 70s and 42 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
DeKalb leads in the four-county area with 74 deaths all-time, followed by Noble County at 73, LaGrange County at 70 and Steuben County at 55. LaGrange and Steuben counties have had no new deaths reported over the weekend.
The state logged 58 deaths on Monday and 55 on Sunday, which were both running higher than recent weeks when deaths had dropped as low as single digits on one day.
Death counts are typically lowest on the weekends and highest on Tuesday, so it's unclear whether the death count may spike even higher as this week goes on.
The state had recently completed a year-end audit of death records, which resulted in more than 1,500 deaths being added to the state's COVID-19 all-time total, deaths that had either been unreported to the COVID-19 reporting system or were overlooked on first pass.
The state's total death count sits at 11,459 since March 2020.
Despite the rising death numbers recently, other metrics continue to look good, running at or below same-day comparisons a week ago.
Sunday's case count of 1,723 was nearly identical to the previous Sunday, but Monday's case count of just 1,033 new cases was about 700 lower than Monday last week.
Indiana hasn't recorded fewer than 1,000 cases in any given day since Oct. 6.
The Sunday count was on a robust testing figure of more than 48,500 tests, with a one-day positivity return of 3.55%, the lowest single-day mark since Sept. 20. Monday's result, however, was one a low testing total of just over 17,000 — the lowest amount of tests processed in a single day since Oct. 6 — and a positivity return a little higher at 5.94%.
Hospitalizations ticked up just slight to 1,292 patients in treatment across the state, which is the the lowest total since Oct. 12 when cases just began surging in late 2020.
The hospital census in northeast Indiana is down to 111 patients, which is on the high end of what was "normal" daily numbers during mid-2020 between the initial spring spread and fall surge. From July through October, hospitalizations generally ran between 70 at the low to around 130 at the high side.
Locally, case counts were up by small numbers in the four-county area over the two-day period, including LaGrange County, which had no new cases reported over Sunday and Monday.
Noble County had 27 cases over the two days, followed by Steuben County with 17 and DeKalb County with 13.
LaGrange County had no new cases reported, even as the county continues to conduct about 80 tests per day — low compared to neighboring counties, but still high enough to make zero new cases an accomplishment.
LaGrange's positivity rate has dipped to 9.3% average over the last seven days, the lowest that rate has been since the end of October and a vast improvement after times when LaGrange had among the highest positivity rates statewide.
