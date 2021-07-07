ANGOLA — The delta variant of COVID-19 has prompted the Angola Common Council to extend the opportunity for city employees to work from home should there be a significant surge in cases.
On Tuesday, the council approved an ordinance that allows city employees to get paid while working from home. Upon approval, it was considered to retroactively take effect on July 1, when the original ordinance was set to end.
Due to the unpredictability of the delta variant, the city is taking this action as a preemptive caution.
“Just to be prepared if it becomes a problem,” said Mayor Richard Hickman.
City employees who feel they would benefit from telework on certain days must still submit documentation with evidence for the necessity and discuss it with their departments before any approval can be made.
Requests are reviewed on a case by case basis and not guaranteed.
The new ordinance will expire Dec. 31 unless extended by the Common Council and signed by the mayor.
