INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's COVID-19 looks worse this week, overall, with more counties in red than ever.
That's likely been brought on by a change in how the state is calculating positivity rates, suggesting the half-red status of the state is maybe more how Indiana has actually looked in recent weeks.
Locally, there wasn't much change except for LaGrange County dropping from the worst red rating to orange for the first time since Nov. 4.
In this week's Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 county metrics release, Indiana saw a significant worsening of its color-coded ratings, with just about half of the state's counties now in the worst red rating representing very high spread.
That shift, however, comes with a caveat, in that this week the state corrected and error and updated how it was calculating positivity rates, one of the two metrics used to determine the weekly color code.
Last week, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box announced that the state had identified an error with how positivity rates were being calculated as well as the state was changing the calculation it used.
Previously, the state had been calculating seven-day averages by taking the average of single day positivity rates. Indiana has now shifted its approach, instead calculating the percentage based on total positives divided by total tests, giving a more accurate picture as the previous method could be influenced if counties had wide variability in their day-to-day testing numbers and percentages.
Those changes were reflected this week, leading to swing in seven-day positivity rates compared to a week ago.
It appears that the change resulted in many counties seeing higher positivity and therefore throwing them into red ratings.
This week, 45 of the state's 92 counties were in the red, with 46 in orange and one in yellow. That's a significant shift toward red after 24 red and 68 orange last week, with none in yellow and blue.
Counties hit red status if they have more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents — a criteria that all 92 counties in the state are over for another week — and higher than 15% positivity rate.
Locally, LaGrange County improved a rating while Steuben, DeKalb and Noble counties were all unchanged.
LaGrange County, which spent the previous seven weeks in a red rating, dropped to orange this week. Although the changes in positivity affected many counties, LaGrange County's improvement actually came on the case count side.
LaGrange's per-capita case rate dropped to 151 cases per 100,000, down from 239 per 100,000 a week ago. Since the rate fell under 200 per 100,000, that was good enough to drop the county a level.
Positivity in LaGrange did improve, albeit only slightly to 17.3% from 18.93% a week ago.
The drop in cases in LaGrange County may not hold for long, however, as case counts across the state were down in part due to reduced testing because of the Christmas holiday. Assuming more typical testing rates next week, LaGrange County may find itself back over the 200 per 100,000 threshold by next week.
Two other counties in the state fell below 200 per 100,000 cases per capita — Jay County south of Fort Wayne and Newton County in western Indiana — both extremely rural counties with populations in the 20,000s.
Elsewhere in the region, counties held the same color ratings from a week ago with Steuben and DeKalb remaining red and Noble County holding orange.
In Steuben County, per-capita case rates were down to 560 per 100,000 from 696 per 100,000 the week before, but the county saw sharply higher positivity at 23.72% compared to 16.97% last week. That's the third-worst positivity rate in the state this week.
DeKalb County saw improvement in both its metrics, although not enough to drop it to orange this week. Cases dropped to 333 per 100,000 from 512 a week ago, while positivity decline slightly to 16.09% from 16.91%.
Noble County, which has been orange for 10 consecutive weeks now, stayed there with drops in both metrics. Cases declined to 366 per 100,000 from 710 per 100,000 a week ago, while positivity was down to 12.72% from 12.98% a week ago.
Again, per-capita case rates more likely declined due to a slowdown in testing over Christmas rather than actual changes in the community spread of the virus.
The orange and red ratings across the region mean that local restrictions will remain in place for another week on gathering sizes.
Counties in orange for high spread should have local leaders convene to discuss actions that could be implemented to reduce spread, and school officials should review plans for extra-curricular activities and other events to ensure compliance with gathering restrictions and other mitigation.
Orange counties have gatherings limited to 50 people; businesses should reduce the number of people congregating in common areas such as break rooms; attendance at K-12 activities including sports are limited to 25% capacity; and community sports leagues and tournaments can continue, although attendance should be reduced.
Red counties have similar measures to orange counties, with additional guidance for local officials to consider limiting operational hours for bars, taverns, nightclubs and restaurants. That took place in Steuben County on Monday.
Gatherings are limited to 25 people but are being encouraged to postpone or cancel; businesses should reduce gatherings in common areas; restaurants are strongly encouraged to promote phone or online ordering and curbside pickup; school events and athletics will be limited to only participants, support staff and parents and siblings with no other attendees and face coverings are required; recreational leagues may continue but attendance should be limited to participants and only parents and minor children of those parents; senior center activities must be canceled or postponed; and hospitals, long-term care centers and other congregate settings should limit visitation based on community metrics.
Counties will be expected to implement more restrictive measures if they move up a color code, but in order to ease restrictions they have to enter and stay in a lower color code for at least two consecutive weeks.
