ANGOLA — Within the next week, there may be adequate resources to provide more tests to Steuben County residents showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
During Wednesday night’s telephonic meeting, Steuben County Public Health Nurse Mickinna Lothamer told the Steuben County Board of Health confirmation of the expanded testing would not be received until next week.
“The COVID-19 testing guidelines may be relaxed for more individuals who are symptomatic, however the health department will not know when this will happen until it is formally announced,” said Steuben County Chief Environmental Health Specialist Alicia van Ee. “We continue to follow guidance from Indiana State Department of Health.”
Testing done through the ISDH is free.
Results from tests are now received in about a day, said Lothamer. They are being done through the health department and private labs.
As of Wednesday, there were 14 positive cases from “all sides of the county,” said Lothamer. One was a fatality and six of them have recovered.
“I check in with them every day,” said Lothamer. “If not, every other day.”
As of Wednesday evening, 262 people had been tested. More testing is being done in Steuben than any of the neighboring counties, data from the IDSH shows.
Some tests conducted by the health department have come back inconclusive and have been treated as positives. Those cases are not part of the ISDH’s official tally.
At this time, anyone 65 years old and older can be tested along with those with asthma, diabetes and who are pregnant.
The health department is struggling to assist health care providers with needed personal protection equipment, its reserves depleted to 15%.
Van Ee said she has applied for a grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs that would allow her to buy supplies in bulk. Van Ee said she may know by Friday if the funding is available.
Another resource is the District 3 Health Care Coalition, which distributes items through Emergency Management Agencies in an eight-county region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.