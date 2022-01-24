INDIANAPOLIS — Flu activity remained “moderate” in Indiana, but the state saw five additional deaths attributable to the virus.
This year’s flu activity is running a little lower compared to previous years, but not as low as mild seasons like 2020-21 or 2015-16.
In the 15th week of flu monitoring for the week ended Jan. 8, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatients providers was 2.65%, down from 2.81% a week ago.
That report entailed 1,439 instances of influenza-like illness reported by those facilities, with about 85% being patients younger than 50.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers also fell to 2.62%, down from 2.76% the week prior.
It’s the second consecutive week flu rates were labeled “moderate” after they peaked one week into “high” at the end of 2021.
Flu activity is a little on the low end right now, with rates typically around the 3-4% at this time of year. In 2017-18, flu rates were running over 7% in that particularly severe season.
Rates typically run around 4% at this time of year, but then take a different trajectory. In more severe years, activity typically rises from that point and stays higher throughout the remainder of winter. In milder years, flu activity may hold around that level for weeks before trailing off as spring approaches.
Indiana did record five new deaths attributable to flu this week, taking the state’s death toll for this flu season to 13 total so far this season.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Specimens tested at the state health department lab this season have so far only detected strains of Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus, with no other types yet identified in the limited testing the state does.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain sourced to Cambodia as one of four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.