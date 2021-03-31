INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has added Spanish options to its 211 and its vaccine registration websites to assist Hoosiers who may not speak English as their primary language.
The state is also working on a Burmese option due to the high number of residents from that ethnic background, including in Fort Wayne and central Indiana.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box announced Wednesday that a Spanish language option has been added to the 211 phone assistance line, which can help connect callers with a fluent Spanish aide to help them get signed up for vaccines.
The state has also added a Spanish version to its ourshot.in.gov registration portal.
The main landing page at ourshot.in.gov defaults to English but can be translated to Spanish or other languages by a Google translate option found at the bottom of the page.
Once taken to the vaccine signup, information at the top of the page rotates between English and Spanish and then once a person chooses a vaccine site, the rest of the registration process can be toggled to Spanish via a dropdown in the upper right of the page.
Hispanic residents make up about 7% of the local population, but certain communities have much higher proportions, with northeast Indiana having some large Hispanic populations, including Ligonier, which is about 50% Hispanic.
Of the state's ZIP codes with the highest Hispanic populations, two are in Noble County, one in LaGrange County, four in Elkhart County and one in Kosciusko County.
Ligonier's 46767 has been and remains the hardest hit ZIP code in Noble County in terms of COVID-19 cases, with close to 13% of all residents having tested positive for the virus between March 2020 and today.
According to the state's vaccine dashboard, only about 2% of vaccines have gone to Hispanic residents although about 6% of the state's total eligible population 16 and older is Hispanic.
Vaccines are free and available to anyone who lives or works in Indiana.
