LAGRANGE — The number of confirmed cases of people infected with the coronavirus in LaGrange County held at 25 people Friday afternoon according to information provided by the Indiana State Department of Health via its website. Infections here appear to be slowly but steadily trending up.
Ten more people were tested for the coronavirus Thursday, bringing the total number of LaGrange County residents tested for the virus to 156 people.
The death total in LaGrange from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, remains at 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.