ALBION — Noble County Clerk Shelley Mawhorter issued the following information about paying child support amid Noble County government offices closing through April 7.
• You can send a check or money order to: Indiana State Central Collection Unit (INSCCU), PO Box 7130, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7130
(Please include your ISETS number and custodial party name)
• You can pay by credit or debit card at Childsupportbillpay.com/Indiana or call 866-972-9427.
The Clerk will NOT be taking any child support money until after April 6, per the order of the Commissioners in reference to the courthouse being closed to the public.
