INDIANAPOLIS — Two more people have died of COVID-19 in LaGrange County.
It's the sixth and seventh deaths in the county since Halloween.
LaGrange County's death total climbed to 22 all-time on Friday as the Indiana State Department of Health's daily report indicated two new fatalities.
According to state data, the deaths occurred Tuesday and Wednesday and were one person in their 70s and one person 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 12 among people in their 70s and seven people who were 80 or older.
LaGrange County has now had seven deaths in the last 13 days, recording deaths on Oct. 31, Nov. 3, Nov. 5, Nov. 9, two on Nov. 10 and one on Nov. 11.
The two new deaths bring the combined total for the four-county area to 22 deaths over the last 23 days. No other counties reported new deaths on Friday, with Noble County remaining at 40 all-time, DeKalb at 16 and Steuben County at all.
The LaGrange County deaths were two of 50 recorded across Indiana on Friday, the second straight day that deaths hit 50 or higher. The state is now averaging approximately 40 deaths per day across the first two weeks of the month, almost double the October daily average of 22 per day, which in itself was double the September daily average of 11 deaths per day.
For the first day this month, the total number of patients admitted for COVID-19 patients in Indiana dropped from the previous day, the first day so far this month that the hospital census hasn't been at a record-high, as patient numbers dropped to 2,548 from 2,569 the day prior.
Still, the total number of patients remains more than double where it was at the start of October.
Friday's numbers also represented a drop in daily case counts, although still to very high levels compared to any day that wasn't Thursday this week.
The state added 5,600 cases on Friday, down from the all-time high set Thursday of 6,591 but still high enough to claim the title of second-highest case count ever, ahead of Wednesday's 5,036 cases.
The test results came on 44,000 total tests, high but not a record high, although that still led to a positivity result of 12.65%. It's the 11th time in the last 12 days that positivity has been over 10%, far worse than the state's benchmark goal of sub-5%.
Locally, case counts continue to rise.
Noble County added 40 more cases, while Steuben County increased 30 a day after the passed 1,000 all-time cases. LaGrange County added 16 new cases while DeKalb County had a subdued 15-case increase after several days of much larger adds.
Positivity remains high in local counties with LaGrange County at 24.5%, Steuben County at 14.3%, Noble County at 13.5% and DeKalb County at 12.1%.
With case counts as high as they've been, any county that exceeds 15% positivity is likely to find itself with a red rating for very high spread of the virus in next week's county metrics scoring.
LaGrange County is already in the red and likely to stay there barring some major swing in positivity, while the other three counties were in orange and will remain there unless their positivity rates climb more.
Gov. Eric Holcomb is introducing new restrictions for counties in orange or red status — almost everywhere in the state right now as only five of 92 counties weren't orange or red — restricting gathering sizes and requiring businesses to post and enforce mask usage.
