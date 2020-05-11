KENDALLVILLE — Though in-person programs are shut down at the Community Learning Center, it still will be serving the community throughout the pandemic.
Starting Wednesday, the CLC will host COVID-19 testing by appointment only.
In partnership with OptumServe Health Services and the Indiana and Noble County health departments, the testing site will be able to test up to 132 patients per day.
Testing starts May 13, but this isn’t a walk-in clinic.
The location is one of 50 OptumServe sites in the state as part of Indiana's push to increase testing around the state. Last week on Wednesday, OptumServe opened the first 20 sites at Indiana National Guard armories around the state, including on in Angola.
Since the first 20 new testing sites have come online, Indiana has been hitting high marks for tests processed per day, including a new single-day high on Monday of more than 6,600 tests processed.
Those wanting a test at the Kendallville site need to be screened first, either by phone or online. If one meets the criteria for testing, they’ll be directed to the CLC.
State health officials have stated that people who have any coronavirus-consistent symptoms or asymptomatic people with at least one high-risk factor are generally being approved for testing.
Those being tested will be in a controlled environment within the CLC’s walls.
They will come in through door 16 only, off the Sheridan Street entrance, all be tested in one room, then leave through a different door.
Appointments for testing can be made from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. CLC Director Julia Tipton said this testing will be available until it’s no longer needed.
In addition to testing, the CLC want to continue to educate the community about the pandemic and plans on teaming up with Noble County Health Officer Dr. Terry Gaff.
This might look like Facebook live sessions or socially-distant talks at the CLC, Tipton said.
“We’re going to use this as a learning opportunity,” Tipton said. “Not only are we providing a resource, but we’re also providing next steps.”
And, the continued learning coincides with the CLC’s mission of giving resources to the community.
“My hope is with this clinic and this opportunity we’ve been given, this gives us an opportunity to dispel the fear around (the coronavirus),” Tipton said.
To see if you meet the criteria to be tested, visit lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1116.
