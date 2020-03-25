AUBURN — The threat of coronavirus is making a significant impact on operation of the new DeKalb County Community Corrections Center.
For now, the center at the west edge of Auburn is frozen at its current population of eight residents.
“We are not currently accepting any new participants into the facility, but plan to resume that function as soon as it is recommended by the DeKalb County Health Department,” said Kellie Knauer, executive director of Community Corrections.
The center is designed to house work-release inmates who leave when they report for their jobs.
“However, three of those are no longer able to work after their employers were unable to continue to allow them to report. Two participants are unemployed,” Knauer said this week.
The center is taking steps to reduce the potential for transmission of the coronavirus.
“We are working closely with DeKalb County health officials to maintain the safest environment possible for both our residential work facility program residents and staff,” Knauer said. “Regular sanitation practices have been increased. Residents and staff are regularly screened for symptoms via a questionnaire and temperature reading upon return to the facility.”
Although the center is not admitting new residents, it also manages offenders who are sentenced to home detention.
“We are accepting home detention placements, and we will continue to provide services to existing and potential participants via telephone and by email. Face-to-face contacts will be limited whenever possible,” Knauer said.
“We are also working to develop a job placement program for both our Residential Work Facility and Home Detention Program participants,” Knauer said. “Employers that are interested in partnering with us to place participants with their organizations should contact us at (260) 333-0710 or at dccc@co.dekalb.in.us.”
The new Community Corrections office and residential facility opened to inmates in early February at 1000 Potter Drive, north of S.R. 8 at the west edge of Auburn.
