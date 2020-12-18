CROOKED LAKE — When it was announced that Dr. Charles MacLean would be the first person inoculated against COVID-19 on Friday morning, the soft-spoken director of Cameron Memorial Community Hospital's respiratory clinic clinched his fist, pumping it in the air to a mild round of applause.
Within minutes after volunteers and staff from Cameron Memorial Community Hospital huddled up prior to the start of vaccinating health care workers in the battle of the novel coronavirus, MacLean took his seat in a vaccination station, rolled up the short sleeve of his scrubs and quickly became the first person inoculated against COVID-19.
And the applause began again. Eyes welled up in tears as people witnessed history being made in Steuben County.
So started the day at the Steuben County Event Center where nearly 200 people would be inoculated on Friday, the first for health care workers from DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble and LaGrange counties who have been given top priority to be vaccinated.
"Better times are ahead but it's going to be a rough month or two," MacLean said.
"I think it's a great thing," said Amber Schiebel, Cameron's emergency department director who was the second in line to receive the vaccine.
There were some 15 people from health care backgrounds who were on hand to perform a variety of tasks as volunteers. They spanned from across the four-county area. Another 10 or so people from Cameron provided assistance, doing everything from registration to inoculation. Health care officials from other agencies in the area were on hand to observe the setup so they can plan for the day that their counties might start vaccinating to a broader audience.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.