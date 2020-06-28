LAGRANGE — Despite the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, business at the LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity resale store on East Wayne Street in LaGrange has remained fairly steady.
The organization’s executive director, John Sisson said he’s been busy working with customers selling items found in the store. That helps make room for the new, gently used home and building materials others continue to donate to Habitat.
It’s a good problem to have right now.
The local Habitat for Humanity, like so many other nonprofit organizations across the region has had to more or less reinvent itself because of all the challenges forced on the economy by the coronavirus pandemic. Finding a new consistent, steady stream of revenue is one of the biggest challenges faced by almost every nonprofit across the region right now.
LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity, for example, just announced its board of directors has decided to cancel the organization’s annual August Habitat auction and haystack dinner. The event in a normal year is the biggest single source of income for the local organization. In years past, its raised as much as $100,000, enough money to fund the construction of one new Habitat home. It’s the most important single event on the Habitat calendar.
While the revenue generated by the store won’t replace the money the organization raises through its annual auction, it helps.
Habitat’s board said the risk of spreading the coronavirus infection to those who might attend the annual auction was just too great.
“The mission of Habitat continues to be the core and driving force of the board, but during this time the board is obligated to consider the balance of mission and safety of the members of the community,” the Habitat letter read. “On June 15, the board for LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity met to discuss the 2020 Habitat Auction scheduled for Friday, August 7. During the meeting, the board voted unanimously to cancel the 2020 LaGrange Habitat for Humanity Auction.”
Like many other organizations, Habitat is hoping to reinvent its annual event online, turning it into a digital event in the hopes of capturing some of the income it lost. It’s a strategy shared by dozens of other local grassroots organizations looking to survive in 2020.
Jessica Brodock, the executive director of the Steuben County United Way, said many local nonprofits have watched their annual fundraising campaigns disappear this year.
“I’m talking to a ton of agencies right now and every single one of them has mentioned the loss of a fundraiser,” she said.
Brandon J. Anderson, the executive director and CEO of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum in Auburn, one of the region’s most well established nonprofit organization, said every nonprofit organization across the state, across the Midwest, and across the county, is struggling right now to find the revenue they need to keep operating.
“Major institutions in large cities like New York, Los Angeles Chicago are furloughing staff, cutting budgets, cutting events, not opening to the public. This is being felt by every single person,” he said.
Anderson said like other large organization, his museum cut as many expenses as it could find while at the same time managing to avoid furloughing staff. When the state put the stay at home order in place, effectively closing the museum’s doors for several months, it put pressure on the museum staff to get even more creative about its finding new streams of revenue.
Last week, the museum finally reopened its doors, and so far, the number of guests visiting the museum has been encouraging, he said.
But the pandemic forced most nonprofit organizations like his, to rethink how they operate. Once method that helped was talking with other nonprofits about what works, and what doesn’t work.
But not every local nonprofit has the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s fame, its name recognition, or it’s resources.
Anderson said several other agencies he knows has decided to postpone major fundraising events. But postponing those events also means postponing the revenue stream as well.
For smaller organizations operating on the fringes, that may not be financially possible.
For those organizations, at least in Steuben County, the Steuben County United Way can help. Earlier this year, Brodock said her organization received a Lilly Endowment grant created to help fund struggling local nonprofits.
“Every agency I talk to is worried about covering their overhead. People want to donate to various projects, and they often want that money used to support a certain project,” she said. “But those organizations are telling me they’re more worried about paying their overhead. It’s not fun to ask for that money, it’s not the stuff people necessarily like to write checks for, but it’s crucial to those operations.”
Brodock said she’s appreciative for the Lilly Endowment’s help which pumped money into local agencies that otherwise could only sit back and watch their revenue streams dry up. She said she’s also thankful for the federal program like the CARES Act that helped keep people employed. That legislation included provisions for nonprofits.
“The PPP loans have helped so many agencies. It’s been a Godsend that allowed them to buy a little time,” Brodock explained. “But the residual effects of COVID-19 are going to really hit, and if they haven’t hit yet, they’re going to be hitting in the next year or so, and I’m very worried.”
Talking with other nonprofits is key to surviving this year, said Noble County Community Foundation Executive Director Brad Graden.
For many organizations, fundraising is the key to survival and now that isn’t happening, he explained. It’s forcing many groups to rethink how they operate.
“In the case of an organization that hosts maybe an auction, many are trying to develop a way to have that online,” he said.
But that strategy doesn’t always work for a group. Some smaller organizations lack the resources to make that happen. And many fundraisers, like parties, dinners, or grand galas don’t translate well into a digital format.
For those organizations that have sold tickets for events, he suggested they ask patrons to consider converting those ticket into a donation.
“People are trying to be creative as possible to maintain those funds,” Graden said.
One way the Noble County Community Foundation is trying to help other organizations is by joining forces with the United Way and the Dekko Foundation to host education workshops for the people who run local nonprofits and would like to learn more about successful fundraising.
These sessions are being led by Travis Smith, Director of Annual Giving at Trine University, Graden said, and will take place via Zoom. The group just held its first session but the next session takes place on July 23, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., and focuses on annual giving campaigns. The final session takes place on August 20, from 9 a.m-10 a.m., and will examine “The New Normal.” Both sessions cost $10 to attend.
For more information or to register, Graden said, those interested need to call 306-5360, or e-mail Tammi.Haviland@uwnoble.org.
