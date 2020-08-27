INDIANAPOLIS — Three northeast Indiana communities received $250,000 apiece as part of a COVID-19 relief program administered by the state.
On Thursday Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced that an additional 42 rural Hoosier communities will receive more than $10.09 million in federal grant funding through the COVID-19 Response Program.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our Hoosier economy and they have made considerable sacrifices during the COVID-19 crisis.” Crouch said. “This funding will help Hoosier small businesses continue to recover and will help make investments necessary to create safer spaces for their customers and staff.”
Locally, here are the communities and the programs being funded:
• Angola was awarded $250,000 to provide low-interest, forgivable loans to businesses in the retail and restaurant sector.
• LaGrange County was awarded $250,000 to assist small businesses by providing grants for working capital needs.
• Whitley County was awarded $250,000 to establish a COVID-19 fund in its existing revolving loan fund program, to continue to create jobs and stimulate private investment.
On April 30, Lt. Governor Crouch announced 61 COVID-19 Response Phase 1 recipients, who received more than $10.7 million in funding. To continue addressing the economic impact caused by COVID-19 on rural Hoosier businesses, OCRA launched a second phase of the COVID-19 Response Program.
“Many of the business owners face already-slim margins, which make these grants even more essential for their survival,” said Matt Crouch, Interim Executive Director of OCRA. “OCRA is pleased to be able to continue our support for small businesses which is integral to the recovery of Indiana’s rural economy.”
Eligible applicants for this program could apply for up to $250,000 and include non-entitlement local units of government. The two eligible economic recovery activities included grants or loans to businesses to retain low-to-moderate income jobs.
Funding for the COVID-19 Response Phase 2 funding is derived from Indiana’s CARES Act allocation.
Through the Coronavirus Relief Fund, the CARES Act, signed into law March 27, provides for payments to state, local and tribal governments navigating the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.