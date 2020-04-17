INDIANAPOLIS — The state released March figures employment Friday, although calling it "March" may be a stretch considering the figures don't capture the entire month.
Such as it is, the Indiana Department Department of Workforce Development stated Indiana's March unemployment rate was 3.2%.
The caveat — that data is from surveys conducted March 12 — making it a woefully incomplete picture of the state's actual employment situation.
By the end of the month, Indiana's unemployment was definitely, certainly much, much higher as unemployment claims began skyrocketing in Indiana from March 15 onward.
On Thursday, Indiana DWD Commissioner Fred Payne provided data showing the deluge of new claims being filed in March.
For the week ending March 14, the DWD processed 2,596 new unemployment claims. That increased to 59,755 claims for the week ending March 21 then exploded to a record-high 139,174 new claims for the week ending March 28.
For the week ending April 4, another 133,639 claims were filed and 118,184 for the week ending April 11.
"Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 119,073 over the previous month. This was a result of a decrease of 391 unemployed residents and a decrease of 118,682 employed residents. Indiana's total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.27 million, and the state’s 62.2 percent labor force participation rate is below the national rate of 62.7 percent," the state's Friday report said.
Based on Indiana's February report, the state had a labor force of 3,392,051 people, with 113,949 people unemployed.
Using the 3.27 million labor force figure provided Friday and adding new filings through March 28 on top of the unemployed from February, that would give the state potentially as many as 315,474 unemployed for a jobless rate of 9.6%.
Pro-rating the April 4 claims for the final three days of March would give an estimated 57,274 more unemployed, resulting in full-month unemployment rate possibly as high as 11.4%.
The actual unemployment could be lower, because new claims may not translate directly to unemployed people. If people have more than one job, they may file more than one claim if they've been laid off from multiple employers.
The state is expected release a more detailed report, including county-specific rates, on Monday.
Whether that monthly report will include full March numbers or only pre-pandemic snapshots is not clear at this time.
A request to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development for more information was not returned immediately.
This story is developing and will be updated.
