Let's face it, most people stink at math.
Just 35% of Indiana's 10th graders pass the math portion of ISTEP+, while less than half of students in grades 3-8 pass the math section of the ILEARN test.
Lately, it appears that the unfamiliarity with math is causing confusion when it comes to COVID-19. Also, epidemiology is a highly skilled profession, one practiced by medical experts with a lot of education and generally not well understand by your average social media user.
Case in point — someone on my personal Facebook page claimed the U.S. mortality rate from COVID-19 was 0.0125%. With about 80,800 deaths as of Monday, for that 0.0125% death rate to be true, that would mean the population would have to be at least 646.6 million — approximately double what the actual U.S. population is. It's literally impossible for that figure to be correct, which anyone could know with a basic grasp of arithmetic.
While I am no mathematician or epidemiologist, I've got a strong background in math and data-driven reporting, skill sets that have been pretty valuable in the COVID-19 era. There's a lot of numbers thrown around and a lot of data out there. And, while I'm cautious to crunch and describe it correctly, I find that a lot of other people have absolutely no clue what they're talking about.
So let's talk about the terms prevalence rate, incidence rate, crude death rate and specific death rate.
These are all very different things and knowing the difference is important. I see people mixing up different figures all the time.
The prevalence rate shows how prevalent something is across an entire population. In the case of COVID-19 in Indiana, there have been about 24,000 cases overall amid the population of approximately 6.732 million, making a prevalence rate of about 0.35% or 35 per 10,000.
That's different from an incidence rate, which is rate of new cases only in a population over a select period of time. For example, the incidence rate of cases in Indiana in May is 4,193 cases among 6.732 million. Adjusting to get a rate, that's 6.2 people per 10,000.
Now, when it comes to quantifying deaths, there is a difference between a crude mortality rate and a specific death rate.
I've seen people say: "There are 1,400 deaths but the population is 6.7 million! All this for 0.02% of the population!"
That math is correct, but it's application is misplaced, because this a crude death rate — deaths among a total population. It doesn't adjust for an affected population.
Example: About 154,000 Americans die of lung cancer every year. That's only 0.04% of the U.S. population. So why do we care about lung cancer!?!
The above example hopefully shows you why crude death rate is less valuable than a specific death rate — deaths among a particular population.
"Well, you're going to cherry-pick the numbers to make it worse, media fear-mongerer!"
No, the goal is to capture the relevant population. In the case of COVID-19, while knowing how many people among everyone who has died has merit, it's more valuable to know the death rate among people who actually have COVID-19.
In the same way you're not going to die of lung cancer if you don't have lung cancer, you're not going to die of COVID-19 if you don't have COVID-19.
As we look at COVID-19 in Indiana, we know about 24,000 have been diagnosed, and about 1,400 have died — about 5.8% mortality.
Now, as I've stated in stories numerous times, this is likely a high-end figure, because we know there are many people who were sick and didn't get tested or didn't have symptoms. Dividing by a larger population would decrease the mortality rate, but unfortunately we don't have good data as to what the full population is, due to a lack of widespread testing.
And you can dig even deeper beyond that, too. We know COVID-19 is more dangerous to older people than younger. Since we have demographic data by age for both cases and deaths, we can calculate specific deaths rate by these specific populations.
As I've reported before, when we do that, people over 60 known to have COVID-19 die at about 15% rate, while those under die at about 0.8%.
Why calculate any of this? "To spread terror! Media hype! Grarrr arrarrr!"
Obviously not. It boils down to, what information is most valuable to you?
Telling you that 0.04% of Hoosiers have died from COVID-19 isn't super valuable, in part because 99.65% of Hoosiers haven't contracted it. (And you may argue that because only 0.35% have had it is why people shouldn't care, which is valid, although I would personally disagree.)
Now if you do get it, you probably want to know your chances, right? If you got cancer, one of the first things you may want to know is what's the survival rate? Early stage breast cancer, you've got a very good shot. Late-stage lung cancer, though, you better get your affairs in order.
Older than 60 with COVID-19? With a 15% mortality among known cases, that's probably definitely worth losing a little sleep over. It's probably worth changing your lifestyle over. Even though 99% of people haven't gotten sick with it, you may (or may not) decide this is a risk you don't want to run if you're in that 1% that does get it.
Under 60 at 0.8% mortality? Not as concerning, maybe, but still, close to 1 out of 100 is still a risk.
As I've said before, the fight against COVID-19 has now shifted to personal responsibility. How things progress will depend in large part on what you do, what your neighbors do, what your community does. Or doesn't do, honestly.
These numbers, properly churned and presented with the right context, are meant to inform.
I can't make you wear a mask, or stay home or do anything.
But I can give you relevant information that can help you decide on your own personal action to take care of yourself and — although many people seem to not understand this second part — take care of the people around you.
