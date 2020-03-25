AUBURN — Mayor Mike Ley of Auburn has issued a statement on the city’s response to coronavirus and the illness it causes, COVID-19:
“As we face the growing health concerns of COVID-19, I want to first thank the citizens, businesses and industries of Auburn and DeKalb County for their critical and prompt response to this national concern. The potential ramifications of this are too great to ignore or discount.
“The most important focus for us is the well-being of our citizens and putting measures in place to protect the people of our community. Likewise, the interests and welfare of local businesses and industries are of the utmost concern as well.”
State orders amid COVID-19
“Earlier today (Monday), Indiana Gov. Eric J. Holcomb told Hoosiers to stay at home starting at midnight March 25 until at least April 7. The order asks all Hoosiers to refrain from anything outside of essential travel. Essential travel includes leaving your home for work, medical care, buying groceries and other activities essential to the health and safety of people and pets. Essential businesses will remain open and are defined by the state as businesses that ‘include but are not limited to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, doctor’s offices, health care facilities, garbage pickup, public transit and public service hotlines.’”
City COVID Updates
“The city is closely following directives and recommendations being issued by the following:
• Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC);
• federal government;
• Indiana governor’s office;
• Indiana State Board of Health; and
• DeKalb County health officer.
“We strongly urge everyone to follow their mandates, recommendations and guidelines. This is necessary to flatten the curve and slow the spread of the virus.”
City services continue
“As this is an evolving situation, the city is adjusting as needed. We are doing everything we can to continue providing all our city services as efficiently and effectively as possible. Although all city departments and offices have been closed to public walk-ins, we have instituted various avenues to maintain business operations. We will meet in person by appointment if needed, adhering to social distancing rules in these situations.
“The City of Auburn has also made provisions with the other communities in our county to function as a mutual aid to each other in terms of personnel or equipment needs to run our utility services.”
Help out and stay updated
“We also ask everyone to be sure and watch out for our neighbors, family and co-workers in whatever way you can.
“If you have specific questions or concerns, please email mayor@ci.auburn.in.us. We will do our best to respond to all emails in a timely manner. We will continue to keep you abreast of any city news via this blog (ci.auburn.in.us/blog) and our social media channels: Facebook and Twitter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.