ANGOLA — The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Board of School Trustees extended spring break by an additional week during Tuesday night’s meeting at Ryan Park Elementary School.
Spring break is now a two-week period from Monday through April 3. Waiver days provided by the state of Indiana to accommodate extended school closures due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus will be used for the additional five days, said Superintendent Brent Wilson. It is expected that staff will be paid during waiver days.
Wilson said the longer spring break will give the district time to gauge the state’s and the Indiana Department of Education’s continued reactions to the virus.
“We’re fortunate to have e-learning,” Wilson said. Some colleges, including Purdue University, have already instituted virtual learning through the end of the semester.
Wilson said that announcing the longer spring break now may help ease tension for parents.
“People can make these plans and at least enjoy that time with their families,” said Wilson.
He said further closure plans will be discussed by administrators the week of March 30, with any announcements likely coming during the middle part of that week.
Tuesday, MSD handed out 119 sealed plastic packages containing one lunch and one breakfast for children 18 years old or under.
Through a program devised by MSD Food Service Director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford, meals can be picked up Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Angola Middle School and Carlin Park, Henry Park and Pleasant Lake elementary schools. The food is distributed outside in the location of the main entrance, prepacked and containing one breakfast and one lunch. On Friday, the packages each contain three lunches and three breakfasts.
MSD meals will be available through April 3 or until students are able to return to school, said a letter from Haynes-Clifford earlier this week.
While no one knows how long large groups will be prohibited to prevent virus spread, the board approved several out-of-state bus trips for children in May. Elementary plans include events at Tibbits Opera House in Coldwater, Michigan, and tours at Sauder Village in Archbold, Ohio. The high school track runners are scheduled for a meet in Saline, Michigan, in May.
Among personnel concerns, long-time middle school guidance counselor John Buchs has announced his retirement.
