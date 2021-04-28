INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in about a month, state health officials gave an update on COVID-19 activity in Indiana and ongoing vaccination efforts, keeping up calls for Hoosiers to get their vaccines to help put down the pandemic.
Wednesday’s statewide press conference, which didn’t include Gov. Eric Holcomb who was off at a business expansion announcement with Toyota in Princeton, was the first since March 31.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box started off the top by noting there were no major announcements, “just a lot of good information.”
The focus, however, as it has been for most of 2021, was on vaccines, as Indiana has approached about 1.8 million people who are now fully vaccinated, representing 33% of the state’s eligible population.
With more than four months of widespread vaccination not just in Indiana but across the U.S., Box started by stressing how effective shots have proven to be so far.
“COVID-19 vaccines offer significant protections in real-world situations,” Box said, noting a 90% decrease in people getting infected in highly vaccinated groups and 99% effectiveness at preventing severe illness and death. “This underscores the need for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Over the last four months, Indiana has seen a significantly lower proportion of new cases in people 70 and older, who have been vaccinated at rates 70% and higher.
Compared to March 1, the number of new cases among those in their 70s has increased 16%, those in their 60s have increased just 1% and cases among those 80 and older have actually decreased 16% since the start of March.
By comparison, in younger groups, cases have increased 63% for those in their 50s, more than 80% for people in their 20s and 40s, and more than 100% for people younger than 20 and those in their 30s.
The major disparities suggest that, yes, vaccines are working in preventing new illnesses.
“We can tell how well the vaccines work by looking at our vaccination data and information on breakthrough cases,” Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said. “We’re seeing the greatest increase in cases in people in their 20s and 30s where the vaccination rates are lower.”
Younger people have had less time to get vaccinated compared to older Hoosiers, so numbers are still increasing among those groups, but as of now uptake rates are 41% for those in their 40s, 34% among those in their 30s and 28% for those in their 20s.
Also, of people who have been hospitalized recently, just 2.5% were “breakthrough cases” — people who have become infected despite being vaccinated, often older people who have weak immune systems that can’t marshal a defense even with vaccine assistance — and just 0.04% of all vaccinated people have become infected afterward.
But state officials also acknowledged that vaccine demand has started to slow as the initial wave of people who wanted the shot have already received it.
The state has been continuing its effort to encourage vaccination, taking several routes including traditional ad campaigns, social media blasts and even text alerts to people in areas where mass vaccination sites are being offered.
But Box and Weaver noted that a lot of the convincing that is taking place and that needs to take place can be done by everyday Hoosiers in their family and friend groups.
“That’s really just about having a conversation with them and that’s about individuals who care about them … kind of investigating with them what it is that keeps them from getting the vaccine,” Box said.
The state’s 211 service has been calling people to inform them about vaccines and when people say they’re not interested, they ask why and try to clear up any questions with information.
Weaver said those responses have typically fallen into three groups — people who have had COVID-19 and don’t believe they need the vaccine because they’re already immune, people who feel perfectly healthy and see no need and people who don’t trust the vaccines.
Weaver responded to those concerns by noting that it’s unclear how long natural antibodies from a COVID-19 infection last, so vaccines are still suggested to give a boost or extension to that immunity; being healthy now is a “false sense of security” and even healthy people can be laid low by the virus; and four months of use have shown the vaccines to not only be highly effective but also overall very safe with very rare serious adverse effects.
Box also said about 20-30% of people have expressed some ambivalence about getting vaccinated, noting that those people aren’t against the vaccine but just simply haven’t been motivated one way or the other to get it.
For those people, the state has been aiming to reduce barriers to vaccines as much as possible.
Recently the state directed all local vaccine clinics to offer vaccines to walk-in patients and although pre-registration with an appointment is still preferred, clinics are being asked not to turn anyone away. Mass vaccination sites are also being stocked with different types of vaccines in case a person prefers one brand of shot over another.
Although doctors maintain that any of the three vaccines — two-shot varieties from Pfizer or Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — are fine for anyone, offering choice may be a way to get more people to take one of the shots.
“We continue to believe that for the majority of the Hoosiers, the best vaccine is the one you can get in your arm today,” Weaver said.
Indiana has recently resumed distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a pause issued by the federal Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That pause was put on to investigate cases of a rare blood clot that could form under the brain that occurred in some women within two weeks after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The pause was brought on after six incidents among nearly 7 million people vaccinated. Further investigation determined there may be a link between this rare side effect and people who have low blood platelet counts, so additional information and treatment suggestions were developed if more cases develop.
Vaccine use has resumed and Weaver stressed that while that severe effect is possible, it is an extremely rare occurrence. For women age 18-49, the estimated incidence rate is 7 per 1 million, while for older women and men of all ages the rate is estimated lower than 1 per 1 million.
Box noted that incidence of blood clots of any type among people who contract COVID-19 is 165,000 per 1 million.
The state is also working on efforts to bring the vaccine to people such as at their churches, schools or community centers, instead of asking people to come get it, and finding some success with that.
“Right now it’s really every vaccine counts, so everything is a win,” Weaver said. “Where we have found a lot of success is when we go to where people are.”
Box and Weaver also noted that they know many people would prefer to get their vaccine from their normal primary care physician, so the state is advancing on plans to try to get vaccines into the hands of local doctors offices, which may offer a big boost to uptake rates if people can chat with their trusted doctor who may convince them to roll up their sleeve.
