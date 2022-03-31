INDIANAPOLIS — In the opinion of Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, schools are not liable for any damages that may have occurred due to COVID-19.
That was the summary of an advisory opinion Rokita released Thursday in response to a question from local Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City.
"Our students, families and schools overcame many challenges brought on by the pandemic, and we continue to see its significant effects on learning loss and issues beyond academics. We know that the classroom is where students have the best opportunity to succeed. That's why kids need to be in school — and have a return to normalcy,” Abbott said in a release issued by the AG's office. “Our local schools should be able to make decisions that put the needs of our students first whether that's ending mask mandates or contact tracing. I appreciate the attorney general weighing in on this important issue, and his support of Hoosier students."
Rokita, who has been a vocal critic of the state's COVID-19 restrictions, said Indiana law supports the position that schools are generally protected from liability due to COVID-19 except in cases of gross negligence or intentional misconduct.
“With so much discussion across our state and our country about the appropriate response to COVID, this opinion provides another consideration for school decision-makers in determining the best policies for our greatest asset, our children,” said Attorney General Rokita. “Like the Parents’ Bill of Rights, this opinion was issued to provide a roadmap for school administrators, parents, and taxpayers on their legal rights regarding our children’s education."
In Rokita's advisory opinion, the attorney general notes that state law doesn't explicitly require schools to maintain a "healthy" premises, although he notes that various state laws do indirectly establish such, as in statutes that allow prinicipals to send home students who are ill with communicable diseases or vaccine requirements for students to protect them from common infectious diseases. State law therefore sets a scene that lawmakers have intended for schools to be safe and healthy places for students to learn, Rokita surmised.
That being said, in 2021, state lawmakers specifically passed some overt languages to provide a liability shield in cases of COVID-19 and local governments are also protected by general tort immunity aimed at protecting them from frivolous lawsuits for accidental injuries or damages that might occur on their property.
"However, that immunity is not absolute. Ind. Code § 34-30-32-7 excludes from immunity those whose actions (or failures to act) constitute gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct. Indiana’s Supreme Court has defined gross misconduct as a 'conscious, voluntary act or omission in reckless disregard of' consequences to another," Rokita wrote. "Gross negligence is a higher bar than ordinary negligence, and Ind. Code § 34-30-32-7 requires the conduct to be 'proven by clear and convincing evidence.'"
Rokita notes the issue has not been litigated in Indiana, so there's little case law to refer to one what might constitute gross negligence pertaining to COVID-19 in court.
In more mundane situations, however, schools as well as other local governments are protected by a broader tort immunity that should allow them flexibility to determine safety measures.
