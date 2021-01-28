ANGOLA — With some confusion over how people can get vaccinated against COVID-19, the scammers have one thing down pat: They know how to cash in on a national emergency.
In Indiana, people 70 and older, health care professionals, long-term care residents and staff, first responders and other emergency personnel are eligible to get vaccinated.
Next up will be people 65 and older, but that date has not been released by the Indiana State Department of Health. That's leaving people to wait for instructions on when they can get in line to be inoculated.
Each state varies somewhat, and with news coverage about what some are doing and some are not, there's confusion, said information from the Federal Trade Commission.
"And scammers, always at the ready, are taking advantage of the confusion," said a news release from the FTC.
Officials with the State Department of Health are asking people to be patient as they wait for their number to be called to be vaccinated.
In addition, here are some tips from the FTC to help you avoid a vaccine-related scam, no matter where you live:
• Contact a trusted source for information. Check with your county health department to learn when and how to get the COVID-19 vaccine. You can also talk with your health care provider or pharmacist. In Indiana, there's also the state's vaccination website, ourshot.in.gov, which also has an area where you can sign up, if you are eligible. You may also call 2-2-1 for assistance. In Steuben County, there's a vaccine hotline, 624-5594, that's available for help.
• Don’t pay to sign up for the vaccine. Anyone who asks for a payment to put you on a list, make an appointment for you, or reserve a spot in line is a scammer.
• Ignore sales ads for the COVID-19 vaccine. You can’t buy it — anywhere. The vaccine is only available at federal- and state-approved locations. It is FREE.
• Watch for unexpected or unusual texts. If your health care provider or pharmacist has used text messages to contact you in the past, you might get a text from them about the vaccine. If you get a text, call your health care provider or pharmacist directly to make sure they sent the text. Scammers are texting, too. So don’t click on links in text messages — especially messages you didn’t expect or you don't recognize the sender.
• Don’t open emails, attachments or links from people you don’t know, or that come unexpectedly. You could download dangerous malware onto your computer or phone.
• Don’t share your personal, financial or health information with people you don’t know. No one from a vaccine distribution site, health care provider’s office, pharmacy, or health care payer (like a private insurance company or Medicare) will call, text or email you asking for your Social Security, credit card or bank account number to sign you up to get the vaccine. Remember, it is FREE.
Stay connected to stay informed. Subscribe to consumer alerts from the FTC. When you do, you’ll get updates delivered right to your email inbox.
If you know about a COVID-19 vaccine scam, let the FTC know at ReportFraud.ftc.gov. Or, file a complaint with the Indiana Attorney General's office by calling 800-382-5516 or by going online at https://bit.ly/2MAp0Qd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.