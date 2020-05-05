ANGOLA — Citizens of Angola are still encouraged to use online and mail-in options for payments and permits when possible, even as things begin to reopen around the state.
"We are moving forward cautiously, following the governor's guidelines," said Mayor Richard Hickman during a teleconference meeting of the Angola Common Council on Monday.
Monday, May 11, is the tentative date to reopen city buildings.
Hickman has formed a COVID-19 task force that includes employees Sue Esseman, Matt Hanna, Craig Williams, Kris Thomas and Tammy Onofrietti that has been working on ways to reopen the city safely.
Hickman said those that do need to come into city hall for face-to-face reasons will have to do so by appointment with whatever department they need to visit.
"We will have a shielded desk near the door for people with appointments," Hickman said. "We are doing as much as possible without people coming up to the second floor of city hall."
The department staff member someone is meeting with will be on one end of the shielded desk, the person needing the meeting on the other, trying to minimize exposure.
To get into city hall, people will have to answer a short, four-question questionnaire.
They will have to answer if they have traveled outside the United States in the last 14 days, if they have been around anyone that has traveled outside the United States in the last 14 days, if they have been in known contact with or cared for someone with COVID-19 or if they themselves have had cold or flu symptoms in the last 14 days.
Each of the new requirements is to help protect city employees and the public alike, Hickman said.
As of now, park pavilions will not be available to rent until after June 13.
"The task force wants people to understand Centers for Disease Control distancing guidelines," said Councilman Dave Martin who also serves on the task force. "The use of masks is not required but is still recommended."
Hickman said its time to do all that can be done to continue trying to flatten the curve and get people back to work.
"We can do things to bring back jobs, but we can't bring deceased loved ones back," he said.
