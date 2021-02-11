INDIANAPOLIS — For the second straight week, area nursing homes reported little COVID-19 activity in their facilities.
There were three new deaths reported in the area, although it's unclear whether they are new or part of an update of the state's data from a year-end audit.
For the week ended Feb. 3 — long-term care data runs a week in lag — only five of 17 nursing homes in the four-county area reported any types of COVID-19 cases and all five of those had minor impact from the virus.
Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola reported three new resident cases and two resident deaths, while Miller's Merry Manor in LaGrange had one resident case and one resident death reported.
When the deaths occurred are unclear, because the state updated its long-term care dashboard with deaths dating as far back as April 2020.
"This week's LTC counts include historic, previously unconfirmed deaths that were able to be verified," the state indicates in a note on this week's update.
In January, the Indiana State Department of Health conducted a year-end audit of all deaths in the state that identified slightly more than 1,500 deaths attributable to COVID-19 that had been previously overlooked or unreported, with the majority of those deaths coming during December and January.
The discrepancy occurred in part because death numbers were so high during that time that verification efforts may have been overwhelmed but also because the state was in the midst of switching to a new death certificate records software that was not functioning correctly and causing local health departments a series of headaches in inputting information.
Among that audit, the state also identified some deaths attributable to nursing home residents that had previously not been assigned.
It's possible that the deaths recorded in Steuben County may be recent and not archival, but the death in LaGrange County appears to have occurred prior to this reporting period.
Utilizing COVID-19 death data from the state's main dashboard, Steuben County recorded two deaths during the reporting week of Jan. 28-Feb. 3, one on Jan. 30 and one on Jan. 31.
LaGrange County, however, has not had any new deaths since Jan. 25, which means the one death reported to Miller's Merry Manor likely occurred sometime in the past and is now just being reflected in the numbers.
Death counts did not change in any of the other 15 nursing homes in the area compared to a week ago.
Outside of Northern Lakes and Miller's in LaGrange, the only other facilities to report new COVID-19 cases this reporting week were Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, three resident cases and one staff case; Aperion Care in Angola, one resident case; and Kendallville Manor, one staff case.
Statewide cases and deaths from nursing homes have fallen dramatically since mid-December when the state as a whole peaked in COVID-19 activity.
At their highest, nursing homes were averaging 142 cases per day and 54 deaths per day. Those have since fallen to just 34 cases per day and eight deaths.
Part of the improvement can be attributed to simply lower overall spread of COVID-19 across the state as cases and transmission has dropped since entering 2021.
But nursing homes have also been a priority for vaccinations, with nursing home staff eligible in the first round of vaccinations and the state vaccinating long-term care residents via a partnership with pharmacies CVS and Walgreens.
Long-term care facilities were a top priority for vaccination as the congregate populations have been one of the highest-risk groups to get seriously ill or die from COVID-19 due to age and general health.
