BUTLER — During Thursday’s news conference declaring that all Indiana schools will remain closed for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year, Gov. Eric Holcomb praised the DeKalb County Eastern Community School District for its efforts during the state-mandated stay-at-home order.
The school district made 25 iPads available to area nursing homes so that residents, who are quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic, could connect with family members.
Jennie Short, wife of Eastside School Resource Officer Rick Short, works at a nursing home and made the suggestion, said DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens.
The iPads are older models that were in storage, Stephens said. It made perfect sense to make them available to someone who could use them, he explained.
The school district also shared hand sanitizer equipment and products it no longer uses with nursing homes, he said.
“So far, we’re doing as best as can be expected,” Stephens said, reflecting on the school district’s response during an unusual situation. “It’s not ideal, but it’s the hand we’ve been dealt.”
DeKalb Eastern students are involved in eLearning every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The district is using state-allocated waiver days Mondays and Fridays. On those days, teachers are grading and preparing future assignments, he explained.
For students with limited or no internet access, the district has made packets available. Parents can contact school officials. Those packets can be sent home on “grab-and-go” meal days.
In addition, DeKalb Eastern has taken steps to improve internet accessibility from the parking lots at each of its buildings.
“We seem to be holding our own,” Stephens said. “We’re trying to get as much connectivity as we can.”
Students, particularly seniors, are encouraged to turn in eLearning assignments in a timely manner.
With eLearning being so heavily used, Stephens said principals and staff have been instructed that students can raise their grades from where they were at the end of the third quarter grading period, but they can’t be lower than that grade.
“I don’t want to minimize a student if they’re having difficulty with access,” Stephens explained. Students who have internet access are expected to turn in course work just as they would if they were in a classroom.
“We’ve been lucky, because the teachers have used eLearning the last couple of years,” he continued. “The platform we use has seen a 400% increase in usage, so that’s slowed some of the communication.
“We’ve just told parents and students to keep trying, that eventually a window will open and they’ll be able to get in.
“I don’t think anybody likes doing it this way, but we’re making the best of a bad situation.” He praised parents for stepping up and doing anything they can to create additional educational experiences for students.
Graduation for Eastside seniors is scheduled for Sunday, May 24. School officials are committed to having some type of ceremony, but Stephens said, “We don’t know what that looks like yet.”
A number of scenarios have been considered, from having families and seniors park at distances in the parking lot and having the seniors drive up to receive their diplomas to having the ceremony on the football field and parents-only sitting in the bleachers or in lawn chairs around the track, practicing social distancing.
A completely different celebration that hasn’t been considered may take place depending on the virus situation. Delaying graduation ceremonies until a later date is another possibility.
“We’re kicking around ideas,” Stephens said. “Everything’s on the table.”
