INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana continue to prove to be highly effective, with minute percentages of people getting sick, hospitalized or dying after becoming fully vaccinated.
No vaccine has a perfect protection rate, but so far the COVID-19 vaccines are proving close in Indiana.
New data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health shows that almost all new cases and deaths from COVID-19 are occurring among the unvaccinated population in the state, while “breakthrough cases,” cases occurring among people two weeks past their final vaccine dose, are happening at slivers of a percentage.
Previously, Indiana was only providing data on breakthrough cases, showing less than 0.1% breakthrough rate.
As of Monday, Indiana has recorded 2,396 breakthrough infections, representing just 0.087% of the total fully vaccinated population of 2.78 million Hoosiers.
But recently the state has also added additional information about breakthrough hospitalizations and deaths, with those occurring at even smaller rates.
So far Indiana has logged 117 breakthrough hospitalizations — 0.004% of the total vaccinated population and about 5% of the total breakthrough cases. That’s a little lower than Indiana’s all-time hospitalization rate of about 8%.
As for deaths, the state has seen 41 breakthrough deaths, accounting for 0.001% of the total vaccinated population and 1.7% of the breakthrough cases.
Of those breakthrough deaths, 38 have been people 65 years old or older. State health officials have previously noted that breakthrough cases are more common among the elderly, some of whom may not be able to mount an adequate immune response to the virus even with help from the vaccine.
Since March 2020, Hoosiers 60 years old and older have accounted for approximately 12,300 of the state’s total deaths.
Vaccines only first became available in December 2020 to medical workers and first responders and not available to the general public until January 2021, at first available only to those 80-plus and then in decreasing age cohorts through April. Everyone 16 and older because eligible for vaccines by the start of April, with those 12-15 approved for Pfizer vaccines as of mid-May.
Statewide cases, hospitalizations and deaths have been steadily dropping throughout 2021 and currently sit at all-time lows this month.
While seasonality may be part of the equation right now — COVID-19 cases dropped sharply in the summer months of 2020 too — increasing vaccination rates are playing a major role.
The state’s breakthrough dashboard now also visualizes the moving averages of new cases and deaths and breaks it down between vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.
Almost all new case activity is occurring among the unvaccinated population, while death rates among the vaccinated population sit at near-zero percentages.
Older Hoosiers are by far the most vaccinated population in Indiana, with full vaccination rates above 75% for those 65 and older, and at 69% for those 60-64.
With that, the proportion of people still dying from COVID-19 — although there are not many of them lately — has skewed younger, which also correlates with lower vaccination rates.
According to data prepared by Hoosier COVID-19 data analyst Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest, the percentage of new deaths among older patients has declined.
Prior to January, about 9-in-10 new deaths in the state on any given day were people 60 years and older. But as vaccination rates have increased, and increased more sharply among those older, that proportion has since dropped to less than 8-in-10.
The effects have been even more pronounced in those even older — Hoosiers 70-plus went from about 75% of all new deaths to now only about 55%; while those 80-plus have gone from just over 50% of new deaths to now accounting for only about 29%.
Likewise, new deaths among those younger than 60 have climbed from approximately 10% to now making up about 25% of Hoosiers still dying from COVID-19.
Hoosiers in their 50s are vaccinated at approximately 55%, while all age groups younger than 50 are sitting sub-50%.
While the changes in proportions of death don’t change the fact the young people have been and remain at very small risk of death, the shift in deaths and the overall decline in daily numbers among older populations have shown that the vaccines have been extremely effective in preventing deaths among the most vulnerable.
