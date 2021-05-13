ALBION — Hoosiers as young as 12 can now be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Indiana, and Noble County is setting aside four hours on Wednesday evenings to vaccinate students.
The Noble County Health Department will begin administration of the Pfizer COVID vaccine to school students age 12-17 on Wednesdays from 4-8 p.m. at the Noble County Public Library.
Parents may call 564-4158 to schedule their child for a vaccine.
Hoosiers younger than 18 are only eligible to receive Pfizer vaccines, as the two-shot Moderna and one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not approved for use in children.
Federal regulators just this week approved use of Pfizer vaccines down to age 12, after a clinical trial of more than 2,000 participants showed the vaccine was effective at preventing infection and had not side effects beyond the mild reactions some people experience following their inoculation.
Noble County has previously only had Moderna vaccines at the clinic in Albion, but the state has begun shipping Pfizer vaccine to every county in order to allow sites to vaccinate younger people who may show up.
En Español
El Departamento de Salud del Condado de Noble comenzará la administración de la vacuna COVID de Pfizer a los estudiantes de 12 a 17 años de edad los miércoles de 4 a 8 en la Biblioteca Pública del Condado de Noble.
Los padres pueden llamar al 564-4158 para programar la vacunación de su hijo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.