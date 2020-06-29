INDIANAPOLIS — New cases of COVID-19 in the local area slowed over the weekend as Indiana carried through it's normal weekend reporting lull.
Noble and LaGrange counties both posted double-digit increased over the two days combined, while DeKalb and Steuben counties showed slower increases.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health's noon COVID-19 report, Noble County increased 14 cases since Saturday, rising to 431 overall. The county increased 10 cases on Sundyay and another four on Monday.
LaGrange County was behind that with 12 total cases, nine on Sunday and three on Monday.
DeKalb County was up five cases over the two-day period, while Steuben County added only one.
Indiana as a whole slowed a bit over the past two days, adding 355 and 298 cases on days when total tests processed also dropped over the weekend. Still, both days posted about a 5% positivity rate, which has been around the daily average of 3-5% for the last two weeks.
The state logged just eight deaths combined over reports on Sunday and Monday, although death reporting almost always lags over the weekend.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area, with Noble County remaining at 28, LaGrange County at six, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at two.
Indiana is poised to advance to Stage 5, the final step of its Back on Track reopening plan on Saturday. Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected to announce whether the state can make that final step during a statewide press conference on Wednesday.
Stage 5 would allow for full reopening of all businesses, attractions and events and remove limits on gathering sizes. While that stage would represent openness equivalent to pre-COVID-19 times, health officials have already warned Hoosiers that the state will still operate under public health recommendaions like mask wearing and social distancing for a period of time afterward.
Although Indiana has made continual progress and seen decreasing case counts and deaths, others part of the nation are surging right now to record new COVID-19 activity.
