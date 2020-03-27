ANGOLA — After talking with representatives from the state, the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County has made the decision to reopen by appointment only until further notice.
Appointments will be available, for now, during normal business hours for the shelter. These times may vary as needed.
Adoptable animals can be seen online, chssteubencounty.org, and an online adoption application is also available and can be filled out on the website.
Staff do ask that anyone that has felt ill or shown any symptoms of being ill please not come to help protect the community and the staff charged with caring for the animals.
The shelter is also accepting donations to help staff continue to care for the animals in the facility not just during this time but at all times.
Monetary donations can be made online, chssteubencounty.org/donate, or by mailing a check addressed to the Community Humane Shelter, P.O. Box 204, Angola, IN 46703. Donations may also be made by calling the shelter, 833-2877 or by emailing info@chssteubencounty.org and setting something up with a staff member.
