KENDALLVILLE — Logan Conley, community pastor at Legacy Church, and a dedicated group volunteers and local non-profits are bringing a little hope to Noble County during these difficult times.
As Hoosiers are shut in at home during Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Hunker Down Hoosiers” stay-at-home order, Conley and other volunteers are delivering Boxes of Hope.
Conley got the idea from Pastor Chris Morante, a pastor in New Jersey who started Boxes of Hope to help people get through the coronavirus pandemic.
Boxes of Hope is a tangible way for Legacy Church to stretch out a hand to those that are affected through illness, quarantine, unemployment or just the uncertainty of this time.
Legacy Church was the first church in the state to begin the program and since then, several others have jumped on board in their communities.
“In a little over a week we had 20 organizations willing to help,” Conley said. “There has been a good outpouring of support.”
Wednesday afternoon, volunteers gathered at the Community Learning Center to assemble 150 cardboard boxes to be filled with goodies.
Each box will be filled with age-specific items next week before they are delivered on April 25. Items included in the boxes vary by box and could include family activities, kid’s activities, food, snacks, information on local resources and a personalized letter to each family.
Conley said they are not promising any specific items in each box.
“Boxes are supposed to just be encouraging,” he said.
The group began taking requests for Boxes of Hope on Tuesday with 38 requests by the end of the day. On Wednesday the number of requests had grown to around 50.
Conley said he was surprised about the number of volunteers who have stepped up to help, he is also surprised by the need that is in the community.
“I love Kendallville and Noble County, because it is very collaborative,” he said. “To get this far in a week is incredible. We trusted Jesus for this project, we are excited to see where it goes.”
Boxes will be dropped off by volunteers beginning April 25 and continue every other Saturday. There will be no contact with residents, the boxes will be left on the front porch and the doorbell will be rung before the volunteers leave.
Conley said they have already received enough donations to get started. Boomerang Backpacks donated extra food it had and the Northeastern Center donated stress balls and coloring books. Local churches have donated craft items for children.
Anyone wishing to donate to the project can do so online at thecrewyc.com/give or by dropping off a check in person to The Crew Youth Center. Items can be dropped off Monday, Wednesday and Fridays from 3-5 p.m. at the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville. Residents donating items are asked to use Door 6.
Donated items being accepted include non-perishable food, paper products, activities for adults and children, personal hygiene products and snack items.
Noble County residents who wish to request a Box of Hope can do so at getboxesofhope.com/indiana. Residents will then be contacted by a project volunteer.
Conley said no one living within Noble County will be turned away. One box will be provided per household.
For more information on the project contact Conley at logan@thecrewyc.com.
