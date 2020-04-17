Schools may be doing virtual learning for the remainder of the semester, but that doesn’t mean the food service staff have taken off for the year.
All of the school districts serving Steuben County have been providing meals for students in the district in some way since the governor announced schools would be closing to combat COVID-19.
Overall, each area school feels the program is going well for them.
Fremont
Fremont Community Schools Superintendent Bill Stitt said they started out during the first week handing out 80 meals.
“We will have 267 next Monday,” he said. “We can serve as many meals as needed and are serving pre-school through high school students.”
Distribution is on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the high school cafeteria entrance, door H5. At the weekly distribution, students receive five days’ worth of breakfast, lunch and snacks.
Hamilton
“The meal deliveries are going great,” said Hamilton Community Schools Superintendent Tony Cassel.
Currently, he said, there is about 35% participation in the program.
“Bus drivers, kitchen staff and other school personnel are doing a tremendous job,” he said. “We are even dropping off some books and homework to students.”
All people need to do to be added to the list is call into the school and request lunches.
Prairie Heights
Food Service Director Christine Orr at Prairie Heights Community Schools said the program is going well there also.
“On average, we have 170 children participating in the program,” she said. “We have three mini buses that are delivering meals out in the community.”
There is no need to sign up, she said, as they are serving any child age 18 and under that needs a meal and no, they do not need to be physically present at pickup.
Each child receives two breakfasts and lunches on Monday and Thursday and one breakfast and one lunch on Wednesday.
Pick-up locations and times are as follows:
• Stroh Church of Christ and Stroh Church of God — 10:30 a.m.
• South Milford Park — 10:30 a.m.
• Lake of the Woods Mobile Home Park — 11 a.m.
• Flint United Methodist Church — 11:15 a.m.
• Prairie Heights Middle School — 11:15 a.m.
• Mongo Community Park — 12 p.m.
• Orland Town Park and Orland Community Center — 12 p.m.
• Hardy Park, Hudson — 12 p.m.
MSD of Steuben County
Meals are served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Angola Middle School, Carlin Park Elementary School, Hendry Park Elementary and Pleasant Lake Elementary School, said Metropolitan School District of Steuben County Food Service Director Stephanie Haynes-Clifford.
Meals are bundled to contain one breakfast and one lunch, with Friday bundles including three breakfasts and three lunches each.
“Participating at all locations has been good and continues to increase,” she said. “I would project that by Friday afternoon we will have served approximately 3,500 breakfasts and 3,500 lunches in our community for the week of April 13-19.”
Any child ages 1 through 18 can receive the meals, which are handed out curbside.
“During the current stay-at-home order, the USDA is allowing districts the option to utilize good faith from families, so children do not need to be present for meals to be requested,” she said. “The MSD of Steuben County is utilizing this option.”
Current meal service will continue for MSD through the end of the regularly scheduled school year, which is May 28. Continuation will be determined based on USDA Federal Guidelines and the pandemic as the end of the school year approaches.
“The MSD of Steuben County food service appreciates the opportunity to serve the children in our community,” she said. “I am especially thankful for the health and well-being of the food service staff that have been willing to dedicate their time and efforts on a daily basis to serve their students.”
On Friday, MSD Superintendent Brent Wilson went to each distribution site to express his appreciation to food service personnel for their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.