INDIANAPOLIS — Almost all of Indiana is seeing high spread of COVID-19.
Seventy-one of Indiana’s 92 counties were rated orange for moderate to high spread of COVID-19 in this week’s county metrics ratings from the Indiana State Department of Health, making it the sixth consecutive week the state’s ratings have devolved.
Forested Brown County is the only county in the entire state to get a blue rating for low spread of the virus, with every other county seeing more coronavirus activity.
Like most of the state, the four-county area is completely blanketed in orange ratings, with Steuben and DeKalb counties bumping back up to that second-worst rating this week and Noble and LaGrange counties holding there for another week.
DeKalb County saw a huge uptick in its cases per capita this week to launch it into the orange, as well as a notably higher positivity rate. DeKalb recorded 414 cases per 100,000 residents, more than double its rate of 174 per 100,000 last week. Positivity also rose from 7.44% to 10.82%.
DeKalb County would have to stay over 200 cases per 100,000 and have positivity climb above 15% to rise into the state’s worst rating of red, so the county isn’t likely to bump up again unless positivity rises even more sharply.
Steuben County also rose into the orange this week from yellow the week prior, driven primarily by large increase in its cases per capita. Steuben County logged 297 cases per 100,000 over the past week, a sharp increase from 190 per 100,000 last week. The county’s positivity rate also increased to 8.62% from 7.76% last week.
Noble and LaGrange counties both stayed in the orange, the second consecutive week for Noble and fourth straight for LaGrange.
LaGrange County’s per-capita case rate is up a bit to 174 per 100,000 from 141 per 100,000 the week prior, but that’s still lowest in the four-county area. LaGrange County still has high positivity, however, with its weekly rate up to 12.86% from 10.21% a week ago.
LaGrange County does not test very much, which creates much more volatility in its positivity rate, as a few positive tests can skew its rate upward much faster than in other counties that test more.
Noble County has also seen increasing case rates, up to 316 per 100,000 from 261 per 100,000 last week. Positivity, however, dropped a bit, to 7.38% from 8.62% the week before.
Statewide, Indiana’s overall pictured worsened again, with more than 3-in-4 counties now in the orange.
All of northeast Indiana is in the orange, with only a few bastions of yellow remaining around central Indiana and southern Indiana.
Three counties are rated red this week, same as last week, although the counties affected have changed.
Indiana had just two counties in orange and none in red as of Sept. 23, but that has continually worsened every week since, with orange counts rising to four, then eight, then 21, 36 and 50 before this week’s 71.
On Sept. 23, there were 58 counties in blue for low spread compared to just one this week.
Indiana is still seeing rising case counts, rising positivity, rising hospitalizations and rising deaths. The state was on the upswing for the entirety of October and nothing has changed in the first week of November so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.