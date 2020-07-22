AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The patients are an 8-year-old and 40-year-old, both recovering at home, a news release said.
The new cases raise the county’s total to 182 cases. The average in June was just over four new cases per day, but the pace has slowed to only 23 cases in the first 22 days of July.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its virus patients. The average age of those 180 patients is 42 years. Only 38 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years.
Date from the Regenstrief Institute shows 19 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with eight admitted to intensive care units.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported June 22; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
