INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's at its best point ever when it comes to COVID-19, with minimal activity occurring across the state right now.
The state hit its best-ever mark for cases this past week, although that number may be lower in part because people may have shifted to at-home testing as opposed the lab testing at official sites.
Still, cases dropped to a weekly average of just 169 per day across the state, better than the previous best-ever average of 191 per day set back in June 2021.
The statewide hospitalization census is also staying at best-ever marks, with 260 patients across the state currently admitted for treatment. That's down from 305 patients in treatment a week ago and better than the 371 patients in July 2021 that was the previous all-time low before this latest stretch.
Statewide deaths have also continued to drop, now averaging just three per day across all of Indiana. That's not quite as good as the best-ever mark of two per day average in June 2021, but it's right there.
For the third week in a row, the four-county area recorded no new deaths on the week.
Noble County remains at 152 deaths all time, 145 in DeKalb County, 116 in Steuben County and 100 in LaGrange County.
All combined, the state is simply at its best point ever in the pandemic, with no signs on the horizon that that's changing.
In the past, Indiana had gone through up and down cycles of about two or three months each of rising rates and then ebbing activity, but after peaking in mid-January at more than 14,000 cases per day it's been all ebb for the rest of 2022 so far.
There's currently no sign that activity is starting to pick back up and no major threats elsewhere in the U.S. or globally at the moment that would suggest a new spike may be soon to come.
That still remains a possibility in the future, but for now, the virus has retreated so much that pre-pandemic normalcy is setting in.
