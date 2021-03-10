INDIANAPOLIS — Starting Monday, teachers, school support staff, child care workers, bus drivers, administrations and substitute teachers of any age will be able to get COVID-19 vaccines.
On top of that, more Hoosiers with chronic or serious medical conditions will also become eligible to get shots as vaccine distribution widens across the state.
Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver announced the expansion as part of her weekly update on vaccinations.
After focusing on age-based distribution since opening to the general public in January, Indiana is now planning to offer vaccinations to the first occupation-based group.
Holcomb and state officials have been taking heat for weeks from teachers groups and schools for not prioritizing education staff as other states have done, stating that age has proven to a much greater risk factor for serious illness or death that occupations that may have larger risk of exposure.
The federal government recently released guidance stating teachers should be eligible and a federal program through pharmacies had started offering vaccines to teachers in Indiana even though the state’s distribution plan hadn’t more broadly.
That changed on Wednesday, however, as Indiana is now opening to all education staff starting Monday.
That eligibility will include all educators and support staff such as teachers and staff in pre-K through high school settings; staff at child care centers; classroom aides; bus drivers; janitors; counselors; administration and substitutes among others.
Gov. Eric Holcomb, in response to a media question, said the decision to open vaccines to educators now is at the direction of new federal guidance.
“I would say it wasn’t a 180 on our part, we had a plan, we were executing that plan very methodically ... we made, per our federal partners that vaccination available,” Holcomb said. “They made it available through the federal pharmacy program. They have also recently directed, required, states to prioritize teachers.”
Indiana is also widening eligibility to people with multiple additional health conditions.
Previously Indiana opened to Hoosiers with five specific health issues such as Down Syndrome, sickle cell disease, kidney failure, organ transplant recipients and active blood cancers, but now is including other genetic and chronic conditions.
Among the list of new conditions becoming eligible are intellectual and development disabilities of all types; cystic fibrosis; muscular dystrophy; severe heart defects; Type 1 diabetes if a person has recently been hospitalized due to the condition; certain metabolic disorders; epilepsy; severe asthma resulting in hospitalization; thalassemia; cerebral palsy; people who use supplemental oxygen or have had a tracheostomoy; pulmonary fibrosis; and other people in an immunocompromised state.
The state will also eventually move on to Hoosiers in their 40s next, although the speed at which vaccinations open up will depend on uptake from Hoosiers and the number of vaccines being delivered to the state.
The state has passed 1.1 million vaccines distributed recently, with 744,712 people fully vaccinated at this time. That’s a number Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box highlighted as it passed the number of Hoosiers known to have contracted COVID-19, which sat at approximately 669,000 as of Wednesday.
Uptake of the vaccine has been good in the initial groups — more than 70% of people 70 and older have already taken or signed up for vaccines — but uptake rates are running lower at younger age groups and have been lower at 60% for people in their 60s and just 37% so far for Hoosiers in their 50s.
Box also gave updates on some new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines about some restrictions vaccinated Hoosiers can back off on.
For people who have been fully vaccinated — which is defined as being two weeks after receiving their final inoculation — can gather with other vaccinated or low-risk individuals without a mask and without having to maintain 6 feet of distance.
Vaccinated individuals also won’t need to quarantine or get tested if they’re exposed to someone with COVID-19 as long as they show no symptoms.
The guidelines don’t allow for all doors to be thrown open wide. Vaccinated people will still need to mask up in public places until more of the population is granted immunity and people who live in group settings or come into contact with other high-risk communities will need to practice caution.
Currently, only about 11% of Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated and about 9% nationally, so efforts will have to continue
“The vast majority of people need to be fully vaccinated before COVID-19 precautions can be lifted broadly,” Box said.
