INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange and Steuben counties each logged new COVID-19 deaths as of Tuesday's statewide report.
That's on a day that the state as a whole tallied 30 deaths, the first time the state has had 30 or more deaths since June 6.
Case counts were also the highest they've even been for a Tuesday, just shy of 1,000 new positive test results.
LaGrange County had its 12th death, the first in that county since Aug. 19.
According to the state's demographic information, the death occurred on Saturday and was a person in their 60s. To date, two people in their 60s have died, eight people in their 70s and two people 80-plus in LaGrange County.
LaGrange County has seen relatively little COVID-19 activity ever since the county went through a major surge in June following the Memorial Day weekend. Case counts there have calmed significantly, with the county having just 51 new cases in September, less than two new cases per day.
However, LaGrange County also tests for COVID-19 at the lowest rate in northeast Indiana, so it's possible the virus is circulating more widely than is being captured by official numbers.
In Steuben County, the county reported its second death in less than a week.
In the northeast corner, the new death also occurred on Saturday. The previous death, although reported by the state on Friday, actually occurred several days before on Sept. 26.
No information about the death was provided and demographic information provided by the state is still suppressed for Steuben County despite the county having more than five total deaths.
Unlike LaGrange County, Steuben County has been seeing a greater number of new COVID-19 cases. In September, the county added 120 total cases, an increase of 43% from its previous total and a rate that was faster than the state's overall case growth of about 27% that month.
No other deaths were reflected on the state dashboard. Noble County remains at 32 deaths overall, while DeKalb County's total remains at 11 in the state report.
The DeKalb County Health Department has said its county has had 16 total deaths among people who were positive for COVID-19, but those numbers have not been verified and uploaded by the state.
Indiana logged 30 total deaths in Tuesday's report, a number that the state hasn't hit since June 6 when there were 32 deaths reported that Saturday.
The area hasn't seen a huge spike in hospitalizations — about 18% of people admitted for COVID-19 end up dying compared to only about 3% of the general patient population — with LaGrange County having just three admits since Sept. 19 and Steuben County with four since Sept. 16.
Noble and DeKalb counties have both actually had more hospital admissions, nine each, since Sept. 18.
The Regenstrief Institute, which tracks hospitalization data for the state, shows negative metrics for the state right now, with cases, emergency room visits, hospital admissions and intensive-care unit admissions all increasing across the state.
Statewide, hospitalizations remain even higher. After peaking 1,000 patients total for the first time since May earlier this week, the statewide census has only gone up, now showing 1,138 total people admitted across the state as of Monday.
That's the highest point since May 22, when the total hospital census was also exactly 1,138 patients.
State Health District 3, which includes the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five other counties to the south of those two, has 105 total patients hospitalized as of Monday.
That's not substantially higher than other points this summer and fall — the region has topped 100 admitted patients multiple times since July — but it a new recent high point after the district had as few as 55 people hospitalized just a few weeks ago on Sept. 12.
Indiana's case counts are also high to start the new week, with Indiana logging a total of 970 new cases as of Tuesday's daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health.
That's the highest-ever total for a Tuesday, when cases counts are generally lower during the week, topping the previous Tuesday high of 870 cases set back on Aug. 11.
At the end of last week, statewide cases hit all-time highs at more than 1,400 cases per day, and case counts were lower in the early week then than they are trending so far this week, suggesting even bigger numbers may show up by the weekend.
Testing was down compared to average at only about 17,000 total tests, which led to a positivity of 5.73%, the seventh day of the last nine in which daily positivity returns have topped the 5% benchmark the state wants to maintain.
Locally, case counts saw only small changes in Tuesday's report, so the majority of the statewide case increases appear to be happening outside northeast Indiana.
DeKalb County was up four cases, LaGrange County added three and Noble and Steuben counties were up just two cases.
Overall, October is so far shaping up worse than September for Indiana, with average daily cases, average daily deaths and positivity rate all running notably higher so far than the previous month.
