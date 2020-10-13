ANGOLA — Steuben County Highway Engineer Jennifer Sharkey received permission to pursue a Community Crossings grant now that funding has opened back up.
The county is going to seek $1 million from the state program, which was put on hold in July due to uncertainties in funding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the $333,000 match the county plans to put toward the possible grant, that will result in $1.33 million in road and bridge work. Grant approval came from the Steuben County Council.
"That has helped us significantly," Sharkey said.
The plan for the grant, if approved, would be for work on three roads and one bridge, Sharkey said.
The work will be done in 2021 and will most likely utilize 2021 budget funds.
Sharkey said the money for the local match would come from local option highway user tax collections.
By using LOHUT money has a match for a grant, it allows the county to get more mileage out of the wheel tax money, Sharkey said. In this round, if the county receives the grant, it will be able to spend $1.3 million on eligible work versus just $333,000 in LOHUT money had the grant not been sought.
Some counties that don't have LOHUT money have to look for matching funds elsewhere in their counties' coffers, such as rainy day funds. The way Steuben County is approaching the grants, strictly highway money that's targeted specifically for highway use is being spent on the projects.
Communities across the state can compete for Community Crossings grants during the most recent call for projects. The deadline to apply for the grants is Oct. 23 (see related story on Page A3).
