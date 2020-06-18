AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents
Their ages range from 11 to 85, and all are reported to be recovering at home. They bring the county’s total to 133 cases.
DeKalb County now has seen 85 new cases since June 1, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its 133 virus patients. The average age of those 131 patients is 42 years. Only 28 are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only eight of the 133 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has reported three deaths from COVID-19: a 79-year-old man whose death was reported Monday; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported Thursday; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
