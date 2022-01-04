INDIANAPOLIS — Finding rapid-result COVID-19 testing is becoming increasingly difficult to do and, on Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced it would be limiting its availability of the quick test to only youngsters and older Hoosiers.
Very high demand for testing amid an ongoing national winter surge in COVID-19 has strained supply chains for coronavirus testing recently, with rapid antigen tests becoming increasingly scarce across the U.S.
Last week, state health officials announced that Indiana is receiving a fraction of its demand for rapid tests and on Tuesday announced new limitations on who will be able to get the tests at state and local health department sites.
"Effective today, rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older. This change is necessary due to the national shortage of rapid antigen tests and is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that Hoosiers who are most likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window in which they can be administered," the state health department announced.
Indiana typically uses about 50,000 rapid tests per week but is only guaranteed to receive 11,000 a week at this time. That's led to an extreme crunch on the availability of those tests, which register a result in about 15-30 minutes of time.
The state will continue offering PCR lab tests for anyone who needs them, but those take longer to process and can leave a person in limbo for multiple days while awaiting results.
"PCR tests, which are the gold standard, will continue to be offered at all testing sites, with results expected in two to three days," the state said.
Rapid tests, while much faster, also tend to be less accurate and generally work best only for people who are actively symptomatic with things like fever, congestion and cough. However, due to the quick turnaround, they're often preferred by people needing testing so they can get a result and then plot their next course of action whether it's a timeline to return to school or work or attend gatherings.
PCR tests remain more accurate for all patients but with the drawback that results take longer to return. At the quickest, lab results may be back within 24 hours, although 48-72 hours is more typical. During peak testing times like winter 2020-21, turnaround times on lab results even stretched out longer, although that was at a time before rapid tests were more widespread to the populace.
The changes to the rapid testing availability only impact state and local health department labs and may not impact other testing sites including pharmacies and private labs that also offer tests.
Because of the shortage of antigen tests, at-home tests that individuals can purchase and administer themselves have also been in extremely short supply for weeks, partly driven by very high demand during the holiday season in which people wanted the at-home tests to use prior to having family gatherings.
Hoosiers can find testing sites, if needed, at coronavirus.in.gov.
