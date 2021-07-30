INDIANAPOLIS — For the third-straight week, local COVID-19 vaccine numbers are ticking up.
And that’s happening despite the counties pulling back on public vaccine clinics, which closed down throughout the area in May and June.
Statewide COVID-19 vaccine cases have been on the rise throughout July and hospitalizations have been up too as the delta variant of the virus has arrived and started circulating in Indiana, which appears to be pushing more people who have been waiting to step forward and get immunized.
Vaccines are also now more often being put in the hands of primary care physicians, who may have a higher success rate in convincing their patients to get a shot than government health departments or local pharmacies.
This past week, 712 residents in the four-county area came in to get their first COVID-19 vaccine, whether that’s a two-shot Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
That’s the third consecutive week vaccine numbers have ticked up in the local area.
After hitting an all-time low at just 290 vaccines given the week ended July 9, first-time recipients rose to 425 the following week, then 534 last week before hitting 712 this week.
First-time vaccine numbers were sharply up in DeKalb County, rising to 259 from just 85 last week. Steuben County was also up with 158 first-timers from 120 a week ago and LaGrange County showed an uptick to 83 from 73 last week. Noble County had a slight decline after a big week the previous week, but was still over 200 with 212 first-timers compared to 256 the week prior.
Statewide vaccine numbers have been on a small upswing too, rising from a low of under 24,000 the week ended July 9 to 42,702 first-timers this past week. That’s the highest since June 11.
Indiana had recently passed 50% of its population hitting full vaccination status, with the state now sitting at 51.64% as of Friday.
The four-county area still significantly lags the statewide average, with the total local population sitting at just about 37% overall vaccination status.
That shared rate hides disparities, though, as Steuben County is close at about 45% vaccination, with other counties dragging farther behind. DeKalb County’s vaccinated rate is just over 41% — 10 points behind the state’s percentage — while Noble County is further back at only 37% — in the bottom fifth of Indiana’s 92 counties — and LaGrange County retains its lowest-in-the-state status at only 23% fully vaccinated.
The recent upswing in vaccinations is coinciding with the upswing in COVID-19 activity, which Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said is leading more people get their shots.
“We have seen that uptick in people going out to get that first shot because we do believe people are seeing others getting infected and seeing others get sick, unfortunately,” Weaver said.
The vaccines remain highly effective at preventing infection, hospitalization and death, although Weaver said Friday that the odds of breakthroughs are a little higher with the delta variant due to its higher virulence.
To date, only 0.12% of the 2.94 million Hoosiers who have been vaccinated have gone on to contract the virus later. Approximately 98% of new cases being identified since January have been among the unvaccinated population.
For those who do suffer a breakthrough case after vaccination, however, those cases have generally tended to be milder compared to an infection in a similar unvaccinated person.
The elderly and people with chronic health problems are at higher risk of suffering a breakthrough because their immune systems may not be as able to mount an appropriate response to fight off the virus even with help from the vaccine.
Of the 56 Hoosiers who have died as the result of a breakthrough infection, 52 of them were 65 or older, with the average age of those deceased sitting at 79 years old.
Again, the vaccines have proven highly effective at preventing death. Since January, only 2% of the approximately 4,000 deaths recorded thus far in 2021 have been breakthrough deaths.
