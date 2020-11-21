INDIANAPOLIS — Three more people have died from COVID-19, including two patients in LaGrange County and one more in Noble County.
That takes the death total to 44 over the last month.
LaGrange County logged two more deaths, taking its county total to 27 all-time and the 11th and 12th deaths since Halloween.
Both deaths occurred on Thursday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, and were both patients at 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 50s, three deaths among people in their 60s, 12 among people in their 70s and 11 people who were 80 or older.
Noble County’s death was the 45th in the county and occurred on Friday. The deceased was also a person 80 years old or older.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 10 people in their 70s and 27 at 80 or older.
The four-county area has seen a spate of deaths over the last month. Since Oct. 21, there were 44 total deaths — 15 in DeKalb County, 12 each in Noble and LaGrange counties and five in Steuben County.
That’s compared to 67 combined deaths from March through Oct. 21. The last month’s increase in deaths represented a 66% rise.
The three local deaths came on Saturday as the state reported 40 more across the state. Indiana is averaging 43 deaths per day in November.
On Saturday, Indiana reported 6,872 new cases, the only day this week that cases ran lower than the week prior. Last Saturday, the state set an all-time high of more than 8,300 cases.
The 6,872 cases came on about 61,000 total tests, resulting in a one-day positivity rate of 11.27%. Positivity has been over 10% all but two days in November, more than double the state benchmark of 5%.
Statewide hospitalizations continued to rise, hitting 3,168 patients overall in treatment for COVID-19. The state has set an all-time high for total patients every day except for twice this month.
In Health District 3, which represents northeast Indiana, hospitalizations have come down a little bit from a high of almost 400 earlier in the week to 342 as of Saturday.
Locally, cases continue shooting upward.
Noble County added 61 new cases, Steuben County was up 38, DeKalb County increased 31 and LaGrange County was up 27.
Since Saturday, Nov. 14, Noble County saw an increase of 413 cases, DeKalb County added 311, Steuben County was up 250 and LaGrange County added 146 cases.
Those weekly case counts were up in Noble, DeKalb and Steuben counties, but down slightly from the week prior in LaGrange County.
LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties all received red ratings from the state this week for very high spread of COVID-19, while Noble County was in the orange due to having a lower positivity rate, even though the county has the highest case counts per capita.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.