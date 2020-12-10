INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now surpassed 400,000 cases of COVID-19 since March.
The state passed the mark on Thursday, adding 6,518 new cases to go to 404,935 cases since the state recorded its first back on March 6.
That milestone came on another day when statewide deaths nearly hit 100 again, although local counties reported no deaths on the day.
The 6,518 cases on Thursday wasn’t the biggest ever — last Thursday’s count over 8,400 holds the all-time high — but the state has shown no improvement in its numbers as the average daily case count is running higher than it was even before the Thanksgiving holiday.
In the first nine days of December, the state is averaging approximately 6,600 cases per day, higher than November’s monthly average of 5,321 per day. That November average, however, hides the fact that cases rose rapidly throughout the month, with continually increasing numbers as the month went along.
Toward the end of the month before testing dropped due to the holiday, the state was averaging more than 6,000 cases per day on a seven-day average, so the state has made no positive progress recently and has actually seen case counts still increase slightly.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box noted Wednesday that every county in the state has been above a per-capita case rate of 200 cases per 100,000 for four consecutive weeks and that this week, almost every county was also over 400 per 100,000.
Locally, LaGrange County is slightly over a per capita rate of 400 per 100,000, while Stueben and DeKalb counties are both over 750 per 100,000, and Noble County is over 850 per 100,000.
On Thursday, the state recorded 95 deaths, the third consecutive day that deaths have been more than 90. The state logged 123 deaths Tuesday, 98 on Wednesday and 95 on Thursday.
So far in December, Indiana is averaging about 85 deaths per day, nearly double the 45-per-day average in November, which was double October’s average death count of 22 per day, which itself was double September’s average of 11 deaths per day.
Indiana’s total hospital census remains stable at around 3,200 patients, about 200 patients down from record highs set at the end of November, but still thousands of patients higher than patient counts prior to October.
In response to the continuing high number of hospital admissions, on Wednesday Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb issued a new mandate that hospital systems suspend and postpone any non-emergency surgeries and procedures in order to maintain bed space for incoming patients and people who need intensive care units.
Locally on Thursday, counties had smaller case count increases than recently.
LaGrange County posted 24 new cases, followed by Steuben County with 20, Noble County with 19 and DeKalb County with 13.
The four-county area reported no new deaths on Thursday. Noble County remains at 51 overall. LaGrange County is at 39 and Steuben County at 16.
The four-county area has logged 77 deaths in the last 50 days, but new deaths have dropped recently. The region has logged five new deaths over the last seven days, a slowdown from previous weeks when the region was recording 10-plus deaths each week.
