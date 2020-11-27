SHIPSHEWANA — Say the word “Black Friday” and most people automatically think of the after-Thanksgiving sales created to draw large crowds to big box retail stores.
But Black Friday also has become an important date for local retailers like the store owners in Shipshewana. With an extra day off today, many people flock to the small LaGrange County community to shop and get out of the house.
This year, those Black Friday sales may be as important as ever. The coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the local economy in the spring, and the dollars Black Friday visitors bring to towns like Shipshewana might be the difference between surviving and folding, said members of the local merchants association.
Needless to say, 2020 has been a tough year to run a small business, and every holiday sale is an important sale to those business owners, especially in a town that relies so heavily on tourism.
Shipshewana’s retail community typically uses larger events such as Mayfest, the town’s annual celebration of a new tourist season, or it’s Lighted Parade, an early November spectacle that kicks off the holiday season, to draw large crowds to town, and make more people aware of Shipshewana. Those events draw in big crowds, as many as 10,000 to 15,000 visitors an event, many of whom normally opt to spend the night and shop Shipshewana’s stores.
But this year, both those events, and many others, were canceled due to safety concerns over the coronavirus.
Levi King, a Shipshewana businessman, said Black Friday sales aren’t the bonanza shop owners enjoyed in the past years, but Black Friday is still an important part of the local economy.
The Shipshewana Retail Merchants Association typically doesn’t push special Black Friday events. Instead, it relies on a series of smaller, local events, like Wana Night Out, Santa’s arrival in town, and special Saturday events like Kids Day to help draw out of town shoppers to town.
Shipshewana’s appeal to many Black Friday shoppers is that it is a nice place to spend an afternoon, King said.
“Maybe it’s not as important as it was to be in the past, but it’s still an important day,” King explained. “We’re busier on Black Friday than we would be on a normal Friday.”
Even amid the pandemic, Shipshewana business owners managed to see more steady out of town customers than other area establishments this summer and fall. King said the moment the state started easing COVID-19 restrictions, shoppers returning to Shipshewana. Despite the lack of big events, those customers have continued to visit Shipshewana all season long.
King, who operates a second business in Goshen said sales at that store have been disappointing, lagging lag far beyond those posted at his Shipshewana restaurant.
Jay Chupp, an owner of E&S, the town’s large surplus grocery store, heads the town’s retail merchants association. He worries that other retail businesses in town are at risk due to the loss of events both big and small.
The virus has all but eliminated customers for restaurants and live entertainment venues that have become such a large part of the town’s charm. Chupp said those establishments continue to suffer.
Retail shops like antique stores and gift shops also have been hurt, as fewer visitors shop arrived this year looking for those stores. Chupp said Black Friday sales, as well as sales derived during the last few remaining weeks before the holidays might make or break some of those shops.
Not surprisingly, his own store, a bulk foods grocery store, has done well this year, despite the pandemic. While fewer visitors from out of town arrive each day, more local shoppers are showing up each day. They’re also making bigger purchases, Chupp said.
“People are still really stocking up,” he said.
“They’re still cooking more at home.”
