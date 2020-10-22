INDIANAPOLIS — After setting record highs for new COVID-19 cases on three consecutive days last week, this week had been showing signs that numbers might track closely to where they were a week ago.
That was blown away on Thursday, however, as the state set a new single-day record, one that’s almost 400 cases higher than last week’s biggest number.
On top of that, deaths were up above 40 again for the second time this week, numbers that haven’t been that high since the very early stages of the pandemic.
According to the daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana added 2,850 new cases of COVID-19, shattering the previous record of 2,482 set on Saturday.
Just a month ago, cases had never topped 1,300 in a single day. Now, the state is posting numbers more than double that.
The record case number did come on a day of record-high testing at more than 36,000 tests, however, the positivity rate was in line with recent days at 7.82%.
In September, positivity rates were at or below 4%, so the proportion of tests coming back positive has just about doubled in a month’s time as cases have surged upward with little sign of slowing.
Thursday’s report also included 41 deaths from around the state, the second time the state had more than 40 deaths this week after posting 48 deaths on Tuesday.
Prior to this week, Indiana hasn’t strung together a week with multiple days at 40 or more deaths since late May.
On Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb and health officials said that the huge spike in cases around the state has started to track back to more vulnerable populations, with nursing home outbreaks again popping up around the state.
Outbreaks in those facilities filled with vulnerable populations have caused the state’s hospitalization numbers to spike and also has been a part of the reason why the number of deaths have started rising again.
After averaging 10 deaths per day in July and August and 11 per day in September, October’s average daily death count is upward of 19 per day now and still rising.
Testing around the state has increased slightly and positivity is up about 2.5 percentage points from where it was in September, but the number of average daily cases and average daily deaths have about doubled since last month.
The state also saw a significant worsening in its county metrics, which rate counties based on recent data to give an idea of how prevalent the virus is spreading, with just shy of half of Indiana’s counties now rated orange or red, representing high spread of COVID-19.
Locally, cases are surging in the four-county area, too.
LaGrange County passed 800 cases all time on Thursday, adding 24 new cases to go to 801 overall. Other counties also posted big increases with Steuben County adding 16 cases, Noble County increasing 13 and DeKalb County passing the 700 mark up 11 to 710 all-time.
New cases across Health District 3, which includes the four-county area, Whitley and Allen and five other counties, has surged from an average of 74 cases per day a month ago to nearly triple that, averaging 204 cases per day now.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area despite the bigger state number. Noble County sits at 33 deaths all-time, followed by LaGrange County at 15, DeKalb County at 11 and Steuben County at eight.
