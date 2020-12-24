INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County reported its 45th death from COVID-19.
Statewide deaths remained high but cases and hospitalizations held steady in the Christmas Eve report.
The 45th death in LaGrange County occurred on Monday and was a person in their 60s according to demographic information from the state.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 23 people who were 80 or older.
No other deaths were reported across the four-county area.
Indiana as a whole, however, logged 85 deaths, up from the day before. So far this month, the state is averaging 81 deaths per day, significantly more than the 45 per day average in November.
New cases and hospitalizations across the state were stable, with Indiana logging 6,196 new cases on Wednesday. That was nearly the same as last Wednesday at 6,340 cases. Cases have been down compared to previous weeks as the state has seen some modest decrease.
Hospitalizations were down a little bit after three straight days of increases, to 3,013 total patients who will be spending Christmas in treatment for COVID-19.
The state has come down off its all-time high of more than 3,400 patients on Nov. 30, but numbers have not deflated nearly as quickly as they increased during October and November.
About 30% of intensive care unit beds are in use by COVID-19 patients across the state, with around 22% beds available, although that varies from region to region as some hospitals across the state have been near or at capacity for weeks and gone on diversion.
Locally, cases counts rose by dozens in three of four counties as the region heads into Christmas.
Noble County added 41 new cases as of Wednesday's reported, followed by DeKalb and Steuben counties with 30 each and LaGrange County with just five new cases.
State health officials have warned Hoosiers to be cautious during the holidays by considering canceling or shrinking get-togethers with family in an effort to reduce possible spread of COVID-19.
The state didn't see a huge spike in cases following Thanksgiving — cases had peaked right before the holiday — and health officials are hoping for a similar result at the end of the year.
