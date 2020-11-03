INDIANAPOLIS — Steuben County recorded its 10th death from COVID-19, according to Tuesday's state coronavirus report.
The death occurred on Monday, the first death in a week after Steuben County had its most recent death on Oct. 26.
To date, all of Steuben County's deaths have been people age 60 and older. According to demographic information from the state, four deaths have been people in their 60s, two deaths have been people in their 70s and four deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Steuben County has seen a big surge in cases recently, but unlike the state as a whole, the rise in cases there has tracked closely to a rise in testing numbers.
Steuben County is averaging 15 cases per day recently, after being as low as a 5-per-day average at the beginning of October. But testing numbers have increased there as well about doubling from around 60 tests per day to 100 per day recently.
That means the county's positivity rate has risen a little bit, but not substantially since early October, showing that much of the increase in cases is coming from increased surveillance in the community, as a similar proportion of tests are coming back positive.
Still, the case numbers Steuben County has seen recently have been significant, suggesting that previous lower numbers may have simply been the resulting of under-testing in the community.
Steuben County added 336 cases in October, almost triple its September total of 120 new cases. That represented an 84.2% increase in total cases in October.
Despite the sharp rise, however, Steuben County only logged one death in October, as 75% of its all-time cases have been people younger than 60, who are much less likely to suffer serious symptoms or die than older patients.
Statewide, Indiana is seeing big case counts continue and those case counts are not being driven by increased testing, as positivity rates continue to climb.
On Tuesday, Indiana logged 2,821 new cases of COVID-19, which is slightly down from Monday but still the highest total ever for a Tuesday by about 850 cases.
The higher day-of-week comparison shows that this week is already running significantly higher than last week, when the state shattered all-time highs for cases, so Indiana may see record-breaking totals again later this week.
So far on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, case counts have ranged about 600-1,100 cases higher than their same-day totals last week, which in turn were running hundreds of cases over the week prior, showing that cases are still spiraling upward with little sign of slowing.
Indiana also logged 49 new deaths on Tuesday, up from the last two days when deaths were in the upper 20s. Death counts usually are the highest on Tuesdays due to a lag in reporting from over the weekend.
Death counts around the state doubled in October, going from about 11 per day average in September to 22 per day average last month.
Although November is only three days in, death counts are already higher than the October monthly average as deaths continue to spike in Indiana.
Hospitalizations also hit a record high on Tuesday, soaring to 1,867 total patients admitted for COVID-19. That's the highest mark the state has hit since it started tracking a hospital census on April 8.
The previous high point was 1,799 patients, set on April 13.
Historically, about 18% of patients who enter a hospital go on to die there, so rising admission numbers are often a precursor to bigger death counts.
Locally, case numbers keep rising in large chunks.
LaGrange County, which has had the slowest activity in the region but also tests the least, saw the biggest increase of the day with 26 new cases, tied with Noble County that also added 26 new cases. DeKalb County logged 19 new cases and Steuben County was up 14 cases.
No new deaths were reported in the four-county area outside of the new Steuben County death. Noble County remains at 35 deaths, LaGrange County has had 16 and DeKalb County 13.
